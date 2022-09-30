ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Expect Heavy Traffic Around Cajun Field and The Cajundome This Saturday

Heads up Cajuns fans.

UL-Lafayette is celebrating homecoming this Saturday at Cajun Field and for those planning to attend the game, you may want to arrive early.

Another major event is happening at the Cjundome Convention Center this weekend, Louisiana Comic Con, and the event is expected to draw a large crowd this Saturday (On Game Day).

With two major events happening in such a small defined area in Lafayette, you should expect some traffic delays as you approach the Cajun Field and the Cajundome.

For those attending Comic Con, here are your parking directions:

“Parking will be available around the CAJUNDOME via Gate 12 on Reinhardt Drive in addition to Gate 8 on Congress Street. Please look for the digital signage in place to direct you to available parking. ”

UL kicks off Saturday at 4 pm against South Alabama, while doors to Louisiana Comic Con will open as early as 9 am for those who purchased pre-sale tickets.

For more information surrounding both events this weekend in Lafayette, click HERE.

