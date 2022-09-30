ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Peyton Manning breaks down Bobby Wagner trucking fan on field during Rams-49ers 'Manningcast'

In the words of the late, great John Madden: Boom. Typically, football broadcasts stray away from showing field-invading fans as a means to discourage that kind of behavior from anyone who might think about it. That's not the case for Peyton and Eli Manning, who, during Monday's 49ers-Rams matchup, broke down the a fan storming the field in Santa Clara, Calif.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Sporting News

Lions vs. NFL officials: How a crucial stop waved off vs. Seahawks proved consequential, adds to controversy

Detroit Lions fans, stop reading if you'd heard this before: The Lions were the victims of questionable officiating. With the Seahawks already up 31-23 late in the third quarter, Geno Smith's offense was facing a third-and-16 after an intentional grounding penalty. Smith spiked an incompletion on what looked like a miscommunication with his receivers, and it looked like the Lions were going to get the ball back in a one-possession game.
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
NFL
Sporting News

NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'

The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
MIAMI, FL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Brian Robinson Jr., D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, more affecting Week 5 RB rankings

PDAAs we approach Week 5, fantasy football owners need to monitor the potential returns of several key running backs who failed to suit up last week. Brian Robinson Jr.'s, D'Andre Swift's, David Montgomery's, Alvin Kamara's, and Gus Edwards' statuses for the coming weeks are trending in the right direction, and knowing the latest injury updates for these RBs is important as you ready your Week 5 RB rankings and waiver wire pickups.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
NFL
The Associated Press

Close calls happening at record-setting pace in NFL

Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate. With a record 15 of 16 games last week within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history. Of the 64 games, 50 of them have been within one score in the fourth quarter for the most ever through four weeks. There have been a record 23 games decided by three points or fewer and 38 decided by eight points or fewer, tied with the 2018 season for the most through four weeks.
NFL
Sporting News

Week 5 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Is it possible to go overboard with weekly fantasy football projections and rankings? Maybe, but...nah. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 5 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. To prove we're disciples of the “more is better”...
NFL
Sporting News

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

NFL DFS picks Week 5: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

The 2022 NFL season (and fantasy football season) rolls on like a freight train, and the storylines have been plentiful. Among the top narratives, we have seen a ton of breakouts and sleepers emerge from the shadows cast by widespread injuries. More under-the-radar guys exploding means more opportunities to find NFL DFS value picks on DraftKings and FanDuel every week.
NFL

