Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sporting News
Saints kicker Wil Lutz 'in shock', QB Andy Dalton shoulders blame in London loss to Vikings
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM, LONDON — Wil Lutz was left "in shock" after his last-second field-goal miss by the narrowest of margins, as the Minnesota Vikings held on for a 28-25 victory against the New Orleans Saints. The NFL’s first international game of the 2022 season swung back-and-forth throughout, but...
Sporting News
Where is Rob Gronkowski? Latest news, rumors about whether retired TE will return to Buccaneers
Tom Brady's retirement and subsequent unretirement was the biggest news out of Buccaneers camp during the 2022 NFL offseason. But he wasn't the only player to call it quits ahead of the season. The Bucs lost two other key pieces of their offense to retirement. One was left guard Ali...
Sporting News
Peyton Manning breaks down Bobby Wagner trucking fan on field during Rams-49ers 'Manningcast'
In the words of the late, great John Madden: Boom. Typically, football broadcasts stray away from showing field-invading fans as a means to discourage that kind of behavior from anyone who might think about it. That's not the case for Peyton and Eli Manning, who, during Monday's 49ers-Rams matchup, broke down the a fan storming the field in Santa Clara, Calif.
Sporting News
Lions vs. NFL officials: How a crucial stop waved off vs. Seahawks proved consequential, adds to controversy
Detroit Lions fans, stop reading if you'd heard this before: The Lions were the victims of questionable officiating. With the Seahawks already up 31-23 late in the third quarter, Geno Smith's offense was facing a third-and-16 after an intentional grounding penalty. Smith spiked an incompletion on what looked like a miscommunication with his receivers, and it looked like the Lions were going to get the ball back in a one-possession game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Sporting News
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
Sporting News
NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'
The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Brian Robinson Jr., D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, more affecting Week 5 RB rankings
PDAAs we approach Week 5, fantasy football owners need to monitor the potential returns of several key running backs who failed to suit up last week. Brian Robinson Jr.'s, D'Andre Swift's, David Montgomery's, Alvin Kamara's, and Gus Edwards' statuses for the coming weeks are trending in the right direction, and knowing the latest injury updates for these RBs is important as you ready your Week 5 RB rankings and waiver wire pickups.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
J.J. Watt injury update: Cardinals' DE announces heart went into A-Fib, playing after being 'shocked back into rhythm'
J.J. Watt announced that he is playing through a medical issue ahead of his Week 4 game against the Panthers. The veteran Cardinals defensive end took to Twitter to announce that he had been dealing with A-Fib — a common abbreviation of "atrial fibrillation", which is a type of arrhythmia, or abnormal heartbeat.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 5: Bengals top Ravens; Chiefs rip Raiders, Rams edge Cowboys
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season was another exercise in patience with Sporting News' picks and predictions against the spread. Many of the games played out as expected, but there was still a good chunk of surprise results to go against the grain. Surviving and advancing to the second half is the key after more mixed results.
Sporting News
How Patrick Mahomes’ latest magic act vs. Buccaneers reminded the NFL about Chiefs’ capabilities: 'He's the Houdini of our era’
Travis Kelce has played with Patrick Mahomes for the entirety of the 27-year-old quarterback's NFL career. Even still, he came away from the Chiefs' 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" amazed by some of the plays that his quarterback had made. "The NFL hasn't seen anything like...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Close calls happening at record-setting pace in NFL
Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate. With a record 15 of 16 games last week within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history. Of the 64 games, 50 of them have been within one score in the fourth quarter for the most ever through four weeks. There have been a record 23 games decided by three points or fewer and 38 decided by eight points or fewer, tied with the 2018 season for the most through four weeks.
Sporting News
Week 5 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Is it possible to go overboard with weekly fantasy football projections and rankings? Maybe, but...nah. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 5 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. To prove we're disciples of the “more is better”...
Sporting News
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Sporting News
Giants' Brian Daboll explains why Daniel Jones played WR in Wildcat sets despite injury
The Giants closed out a 20-12 win against the Bears in Week 4 to improve to 3-1 on the season, but they had to do it without a healthy quarterback. New York lost Daniel Jones to an apparent ankle injury late in the third quarter. He was deemed questionable to return.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
How to watch G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92: Top NBA Draft prospects Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama go head-to-head
The start of a new NBA season always gives teams a sense of hope, but the reality is that a few franchises will end up attending the NBA Draft Lottery drawing next year. That means even the most optimistic front offices can never stop sending out scouts to watch top prospects.
Sporting News
49ers' Deebo Samuel showed why he's the NFL's most exciting player with standout performance vs. Rams on 'Monday Night Football'
Deep into the second quarter on Monday's clash between the Rams and 49ers, Deebo Samuel took flight. The do-it-all wideout soared high to snag a ball that appeared to sail on Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Then, he found open grass. Samuel veered to his right, evading numerous would-be tacklers before...
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Buccaneers on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 4
It's a Super Bowl rematch more than a year in the making. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were angling for their second straight Super Bowl win in 2021, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had other plans. TB12, in his first season with the Bucs, led Tampa Bay to a stunning 31-9 win.
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 5: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
The 2022 NFL season (and fantasy football season) rolls on like a freight train, and the storylines have been plentiful. Among the top narratives, we have seen a ton of breakouts and sleepers emerge from the shadows cast by widespread injuries. More under-the-radar guys exploding means more opportunities to find NFL DFS value picks on DraftKings and FanDuel every week.
Comments / 0