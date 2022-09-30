ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Datafolha Poll: Lula 50% – Bolsonaro 36% – Lula Could Avoid Runoff & Create Momentum for Down-ballot Workers Party Races

paydayreport.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden heads into Florida hurricane clean-up zone -- and opponent's territory

President Joe Biden makes a politically charged visit Wednesday to inspect the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ian in Florida while also presenting a united front despite bitter disagreements with Republican critic and potential 2024 opponent, Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has been a caustic critic, as he builds his brand of muscular right-wing politics in a bid to replace Trump as the biggest name in the Republican party.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy