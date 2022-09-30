Read full article on original website
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
This Air Jordan 1 Elevate Features Sharp “Stealth” And “Titanium” Hues
As Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series inches closer to its 40th anniversary, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate proves that heritage and modern fashion sensibilities can merge without any issue. In addition to inaugural colorways of #23’s first shoe, the updated women’s silhouette has taken on several non-original ensembles, now...
Air Jordan 3 WMNS “Lucky Green” Releasing April 2023
Jordan Brand has certainly made good on their promises of inclusivity, as women’s exclusive offerings are constantly being added to the calendar. And for the Spring of next year, the Air Jordan 3 is helping expand on this catalog in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 1 “Lucky Green” from 2020.
Seldom Burgundy Accents Liven This “Grey/White” Nike Dunk Low
An endless amount of propositions has seemingly graced the Nike Dunk throughout its tactical revitalization over the past few years. After recently embarking on a medley of suede-dominant offerings, the Nike Dunk Low is returning to its clad leather construction fit with seldom Burgundy accents. Spare the “Team Red” color...
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash”
As the brand’s first Air Max silhouette produced entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exaggerated design demonstrates what’s possible outside of traditional footwear manufacturing. The sneaker, which features the Swoosh’s boldest visible Air bubble yet, was produced in just 18 months, down from what likely would’ve taken two years. New Flyknit chenille construction appears across the upper, working with the robust cushioning underfoot for an improved sensorial experience to wearers. Lastly, the “Lemon Wash”-accented shoe features 20% recycled content by weight, contributing to Nike’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
Spray Painted Swooshes Liven This Crisp White Air Max Plus
Throughout the Air Max Plus’ reintroduction to the marketplace, The Swoosh has continued to experiment with seldom constructional changes such as its Speed Lacing counterpart and Spirograph-patterned propositions. Most recently employing a pitch-black spray paint stencil, the Air Max Plus 3 now indulges in a contrasting crisp white build.
The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Crosshairs” Is For The Sharpshooters
While it remains to be seen if the Nike Zoom GT Cut’s successor will be as strenuous to cop as the original, The Swoosh continues to employ a multitude of aesthetics onto the Zoom GT Cut 2 via a multi-color ensemble. Centered around a neutral-toned tan mesh upper, down-the-sight...
This Kids-Exclusive Nike Dunk Low Adds Extra Logo Hits
From establishing a collection of nods to various HBCUs to mimicking the Japanese style of Sashiko embroidery, The Swoosh continues to build out its ever-expansive roster of Nike Dunk propositions. Refusing to neglect the youth’s ability to partake in one of the most heralded silhouettes of the year, the Beaverton-based brand is employing a multitude of Swooshes to aid this grade school model in its inception.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low LXX Features University Blue Accents
Tartan plaid textiles, double Swooshes and in-line collections have treated the Nike Air Force 1 to quite the 40th-anniversary celebration throughout 2022. For its latest installment, The Swoosh is now leaning heavily toward premium aesthetics and fabrics treating the Air Force 1 Low LXX. Premium tooling begins by way of...
Shooting Swooshes Appear On The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It”
The Nike Air Force 1 still has several high-profile collaborations in the works as part of its 40th anniversary, but its next proposition sees the Swoosh bring experimental touches to its own “Just Do It” series. Mostly clad in a classic white arrangement, the newly-surfaced pair features Nike’s...
Sultry Bordeaux Shades Appear On The Jordan Two Trey
As an ode to the collection of silhouettes that rode with His Airness during his quest for six championship rings, the Jordan Two Trey combines elements from the subsequent Air Jordan 6 to AJ 14. After appearing in a wealth of OG in-line propositions such as the “True Blue” and “Concord” 11’s, Jordan Brand’s latest hybrid silhouette harkens the aesthetic of the 2021 re-release of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Bordeaux”.
Yellow Swooshes Brighten Up This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low
Fall is officially here, and the weather more than shows it. And while many have swapped out their pastels for neutrals this month, Jordan Brand is not yet ready to give up their bright colors. Instead, they’re carrying the energy over into the colder season with this floral, women’s exclusive take on the Air Jordan 1 Low.
A Nike Air Presto “Tour Yellow” Is On The Way
The Nike Air Presto has been in and out of favor since returning to the brand’s main lineup of products in the mid-2010s. Recently, the “t-shirt for your feet” emerged in a vibrant “Tour Yellow” colorway that seems more fit for Spring 2023 than the impending winter season.
The adidas Yeezy 700 v3 “Fade Salt” Releases This Saturday, October 8th
Over the course of 2022, we’ve received very little in the way of Yeezy 700 v3 releases. adidas Yeezy is about to give the silhouette some overdue attention, however, as its “Fade Salt” colorway is scheduled to release this Saturday, October 8th. Teased in detail back in...
Premium Elements Litter The Nike Air Max Plus “Beige”
From bungee cord fasteners to gradient mesh uppers and spirograph patterns, the Nike Air Max Plus has enjoyed a bevy of disparate propositions throughout the year. After experimenting with slightly disparate elements, the latest Tuned Air offering employs an unchanged premium aesthetic throughout. Replacing its mesh base for synthetic leather...
Nike’s Warning Label Series Transitions To The SB Ishod
As The Swooshes’ latest signature skateboarding athlete, Ishod Wair has wasted no time since last November delving out his first silhouettes roster of colorways. From borrowing the tonal spectrums of his hometown New York teams to proposing more simplified offerings, the Nike SB Ishod is joining the brand’s latest in-brand collection featuring the inclusion of warning labels.
Nike Stacks Swooshes For Their Latest 40th Anniversary Air Force 1
The Air Force 1‘s year-long celebration is beginning to wind down to a close. And to ensure an exciting and memorable 40th, Nike has clothed the Bruce Kilgore-designed classic in a drove of new make-up. Its anniversary-themed collection, too, has welcomed many a new addition, including but certainly not limited to this deceptively simple colorway.
Panini America And Reebok Merge The Sneaker World And Card Culture With “Prizm” Collection
The game of basketball holds a multitude of cultural avenues that stem from the hardwood. Music, art, high-heat kicks and fashion continue to influence the games’ heritage yet few have enjoyed as uncontrollable a revitalization as the sports card market. Capitalizing on the hobby’s recent resurgence, Reebok has officially announced its latest collaboration with Panini America through a three-card variation of Allen Iverson’s signature Question silhouette.
Springtime Pastels Paint The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Already established in a bevy of disparate associations relating to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design, The Swoosh has paid special care to the female’s collection of offerings throughout the silhouette’s 40th-anniversary celebration. Carrying on the resurgence of its Shadow counterpart, the latest women’s-exclusive Air Force 1 employs a way too early Springtime aesthetic.
