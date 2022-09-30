Read full article on original website
WATCH: Rory McIlroy's father offers an expletive after slicing tee shot
Rory McIlroy's father Gerry McIlroy unintentionally provided a moment of pure comedy during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. McIlroy Senior was taking aim at the par-5 14th hole at the Old Course. He wasn't happy with his tee shot, as it sprayed out to the right. And fast.
How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship?
A look at membership costs for the Country Club of Jackson. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Move over, Augusta National. Here's why greens at Sanderson Farms Championship are arguably the best on PGA Tour
JACKSON, Miss. – The first time Brandon Wu went to The Country Club of Jackson last year, he was scared of the greens. When he arrived at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he’d heard plenty about the putting surfaces. How fast they were. How punishing they could be if you were in the wrong spot. Making only his second start as a PGA Tour member, Wu was intimidated.
Watch: This PGA Tour pro threw his club into fescue in disgust after tee shot on par 3, ended up with 11 feet for birdie
From now on, when someone does this we should call it a “Hideki.”. Rory McIlroy did it Thursday during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links on the DP World Tour. After hitting his tee shot on the par-4 seventh, McIlroy took his hand off the club and looked displeased with the strike.
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes. The 31-year-old Canadian survived a two-hole playoff with Sepp Straka to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes shot a 3-under 69 to force the playoff and made a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the win and earn the top-prize of $1,422,000. Straka, who lost to Will Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will take home $861,100.
Jay Monahan's current LIV Golf thoughts? "I'm getting blue in the face on this!"
Jay Monahan has once again re-iterated the PGA Tour cannot come together with Greg Norman's LIV Golf Invitational Series as he stated he feels he is "getting blue in the face" about what he is trying to protect. Monahan has given a wide-ranging interview with ESPN's Mark Schlabach. The embattled...
Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka on second playoff hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship, earn second PGA Tour win
Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics
The PGA Tour has filed a counterclaim against Saudi-funded LIV Golf accusing the rival league of inducing top players to breach PGA Tour contracts by claiming the tour could not enforce them. The counterclaim was included in the PGA Tour’s response to the amended antitrust lawsuit filed in federal court in northern California, which included LIV Golf as a plaintiff. Since then, eight of the 11 players who sued the PGA Tour, including Phil Mickelson, have asked to be removed from the lawsuit. Mickelson said his involvement was no longer necessary with LIV Golf now suing the tour. In the response to the lawsuit filed late Wednesday, the PGA Tour claims LIV Golf is asking the court to invalidate its regulations “with the stroke of a pen” after inducing players with hundreds of millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull
Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
