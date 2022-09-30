ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Alleged serial sexual abuser arrested a year after report

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Police have arrested an Aurora man on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault on a child following a year-long investigation.

Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested on Sept. 21, according to the Aurora Police Department.

A female child, whose identity is not public, reported sexual assault to a trusted adult and detectives opened a case involving Valdenegro in September 2021. Aurora Police Crimes Against Children detectives identified multiple juvenile victims since then.

An arrest warrant was issued on Sept.19, 2022 and detectives arrested Valdenegro two days later on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, with a pattern of abuse, according to police. The charges were filed into the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Adams County, Colorado, where the case will be prosecuted.

Detectives believe there are more victims, possibly going back 10 years. Police urge people to report incidents involving Valdenegro.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

