Kearney Hub
Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones
KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
KSNB Local4
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
KSNB Local4
Hastings brothers donate birthday money to Salvation Army
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three Longfellow elementary students are giving back to those in need. The three brothers received $100 between the three of them for their birthdays that they share in September. But they didn’t buy toys with it; instead, they wanted to donate it to the Salvation Army in Hastings.
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
Kearney Hub
Pleasanton tailgate to say 'thanks' to Buffalo County deputies
PLEASANTON — The village of Pleasanton is hosting an appreciation tailgate for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30. A bulletin promoting the event explained the purpose for the tailgate: “These officers serve and protect us daily. Please plan to attend to show our community’s support and appreciation.”
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
News Channel Nebraska
Regents approve PBA alcohol sales, Memorial Stadium upgrades, multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY, NE — Changes are coming to the Nebraska Athletic Department and two of its premier venues. The Nebraska Board of Regents held its monthly meeting in Kearney on Friday morning and expressed unanimous support for three new items. Starting immediately, the Huskers will transition their multimedia rights to...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island knocks off Kearney 28-21
KEARNEY - Grand Island won the special teams battle on Friday night, and that led to a victory over their rival. The No. 6 Islanders handed No. 4 Kearney its first loss of the season, downing the Bearcats 28-21. Caleb Richardson and Jace Chrisman both rushed for more than 100...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast-Doane partnership provides transition for students to complete bachelor’s degrees
NORFOLK, Neb. — Students completing their associate's degrees at Northeast Community College now have the option to transition into a related bachelor’s degree through Doane University — at nearly the same cost. The partnership between Northeast and Doane allows for new transfers to receive either reduced tuition while attending Doane courses in Lincoln or online, or a grant to attend Doane’s residential campus in Crete.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison for meth possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in federal prison until sometime in 2032 for drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Eugene West, 39, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, West will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
KSNB Local4
Group in Grand Island shining a light on human trafficking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several Grand Island agencies gathered on Wednesday morning to learn about the problem of human trafficking in the city. The event was hosted by the Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking. They used to the event to present some alarming statistics such as how human trafficking is the second largest organized crime in the United States.
York News-Times
Birth - Watts
Dakota and Alyssa (Fultz) Watts, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Maya Grace Watts, born at 5:53 p.m. on September 26, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 5.2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Big sister McKenna Louise Watts, age 2 ½, welcomed...
News Channel Nebraska
Hall County District judge denies transfer to juvenile court in Walmart shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A central Nebraska judge has denied a 17-year-old's request to move a shooting case to juvenile court. Yahir Cardenas is facing 19 charges following a shooting in May at a Grand Island Walmart. Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler Thursday denied a motion to have...
York News-Times
Man re-sentenced to jail after 2019 case of breaking into sleeping couple’s house
YORK – In 2019, Jay Monson, now 32 years of age, of Lincoln, was sentenced in a case where he broke into a York residence while the couple living there was asleep. This week, he was re-sentenced in York County District Court, to jail, because he was not in compliance with the terms of his post-release supervision.
1011now.com
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
News Channel Nebraska
2nd half surge propels UNK over Fort Hays St. 38-20
KEARNEY, NE — The Nebraska-Kearney Lopers scored 24 points over a 16-minute period in the second half to upend Fort Hays St. 38-20 on Saturday night. The victory ends a streak of nine-straight Tigers (4-1) wins in the rivalry series. UNK last beat Fort Hays (1-4) in 2005 when both teams were in the RMAC. UNK had won at least one game against every conference opponent since joining the MIAA except the Tigers.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man jailed for assault after fight with probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is sentenced to jail for domestic assault after a fight with his probation officer. Court records show Shawn Smith, 35, was convicted on third degree domestic assault and DUI. He was sentenced to 350 days in jail for the assault charge and 60 days in jail for the DUI.
