Fact or Fiction Friday: Changes Before 2025, Baylor Running the Table, Chris Klieman Owns Oklahoma

Texas football vs. Oklahoma: Opening betting odds for Red River
Following an important win at home over head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers on the night of Oct. 1, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football have more momentum heading into the Red River Rivalry game next weekend. Texas topped West Virginia on Oct. 1 to get the first win of Big 12 play this fall.
Where Texas football ranks in updated ESPN FPI post-Week 5
FOX Sports
Oklahoma getting blown out by TCU means this — RJ Young | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on TCU’s blow out win over the Oklahoma Sooners. RJ was shocked by how bad Oklahoma’s defense looked, and is concerned that the Sooners could end up with four losses this season after starting 0-2 in Big 12 play.
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby TCU Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely
The OSU Cowboys are heading up the ladder of the AP Top 10 after their win against the Baylor Bears 36-25. However, the Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday. Last Week: Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top...
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof TCU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Oklahoma DT Marquise Overton Calls Out Critical OU Fans
The Oklahoma Sooners fell to 0-2 in Big 12 play after losing to TCU on Saturday in embarrassing fashion 55-24. OU is 3-2 overall and has lost its first two Big 12 games for the first time in a non-COVID season since 1998 when John Blake’s team went 5-6. The fifth game of the Brent Venables era also becomes the program’s most lopsided loss since a 63-28 defeat against LSU in the 2019 College Football Playoff, and it is the largest loss to a Big 12 foe since a 48-14 loss to Baylor in 2014.
Oklahoma Blown Away by TCU: More CFB Week 5 Reactions, Analysis
The Sooners got a spanking from unranked TCU. There were other upsets in the window too, including the top-10 Kentucky Wildcats losing to Ole Miss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Venables getting torched as Oklahoma exposed as biggest fraud in college football
Oklahoma entered last Saturday’s game against Kansas State ranked No. 6 in the country and clearly in the College Football Playoff conversation. The Sooners, however, lost 41-34 to the Wildcats. Their attempt to bounce back from the upset loss today is going even worse, as Oklahoma finds itself trailing...
Fans, social media reacts to Texas football’s win over WVU
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
Jimbo Fisher’s Truck Reportedly Towed at Texas A&M: LOOK
Nobody is safe from parking violations at Texas A&M, apparently. Even head football coach Jimbo Fisher must abide by the rules or risk being towed — at least according to one viral video. A video shared from the Barstool Texas A&M Twitter account this week shows what appears to...
do512.com
KOCO
hellogeorgetown.com
atasteofkoko.com
CBS Austin
spectrumlocalnews.com
