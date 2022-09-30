Traveling off the mountain Saturday, Oct. 1, all six Tomahawk teams took to field and endured undesired lingering summer temperatures at Liberty High in Bakersfield. Coming off a win in week three, the 3-1 American sophomore Tomahawks showed up focused and ready to scuffle Freedom of Bakersfield. The tough Tehachapi defense held Freedom to only one score. Leading the defense, No. 77 Hunter Terrell recorded two sacks and fumble recovery in the day, followed with a fumble recovery from No. 2 Grant Brooks. Making waves on both sides of the ball, No. 16 Jordan Cardenas added a crucial interception for score while offensively scoring three on the ground. Leaving piles of Freedom defenders in his wake, No. 13 Dominick Rodriguez accumulated yards on long runs but was unable to find his way into the endzone.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO