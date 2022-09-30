Read full article on original website
City welcomes 3 new police officers
The Tehachapi City Council welcomed three new police officers at its meeting Oct. 3, bringing the Tehachapi Police Department to nearly full staffing. Police Chief Kent Kroeger introduced officers Adriana Aguilar, Angel Gomez and Richard Flores to the council, noting that all three had recently completed the police academy with another agency.
Joel Esparza Sanchez, Dec. 21, 1960 – Sept. 26, 2022
Joel Esparza Sanchez, 61, was peacefully called home by the Lord on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence in Tehachapi. Born in Bakersfield, Calif., on Dec. 21, 1960, he was lovingly raised alongside his sister, Anita, by parents Luis and Ramona Sanchez. Joel graduated from Tehachapi High School in...
Donald Clifft “Bubba” Snider, Nov. 15, 1942 – Sept. 23, 2022
On Sept. 23, 2022, Tehachapi lost a good man. Donald Clifft “Bubba” Snider was born to Clifft and Hazel Snider in Dexter, Mo. In 1947, the whole family, including his brother, Linzel Ray “Rusty,” and two sisters, Delores (Montana) and Roberta (Davis), moved to Tehachapi. He happily lived in Tehachapi for the remainder of his life.
PHOTO GALLERY: Bark For Life: A canine event to help fight cancer
As humans greeted each other with hugs and handshakes, dogs busily sniffed each other, part of the ancient ritual of socialization. Dogs and humans gathered Saturday morning in Tehachapi to take part in the annual Bark For Life cancer awareness and fundraiser walk. Dogs with long ears and short ears,...
Tomahawks take field off the mountain
Traveling off the mountain Saturday, Oct. 1, all six Tomahawk teams took to field and endured undesired lingering summer temperatures at Liberty High in Bakersfield. Coming off a win in week three, the 3-1 American sophomore Tomahawks showed up focused and ready to scuffle Freedom of Bakersfield. The tough Tehachapi defense held Freedom to only one score. Leading the defense, No. 77 Hunter Terrell recorded two sacks and fumble recovery in the day, followed with a fumble recovery from No. 2 Grant Brooks. Making waves on both sides of the ball, No. 16 Jordan Cardenas added a crucial interception for score while offensively scoring three on the ground. Leaving piles of Freedom defenders in his wake, No. 13 Dominick Rodriguez accumulated yards on long runs but was unable to find his way into the endzone.
Warriors earn homecoming victory over Spartans
Mountain Football opened up their league schedule on a strong note, earning a hard-fought 26-20 homecoming victory over South last Friday night at Coy Burnett Stadium. Leading the way for Tehachapi (6-1; 1-0 SYML) was Karson Tiewater, who had a season-high 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns. AJ Anderson also contributed with 158 all-purpose yards, 88 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving.
Sports Roundup: Volleyball alone atop league standings after two more wins
Lady Warrior Volleyball is off to a blistering start in the South Yosemite Mountain League with four consecutive victories, putting them alone in first place in the standings at the halfway mark of the league schedule. Tehachapi (11-10; 4-0 SYML) defeated West 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 last Thursday behind standout performances...
