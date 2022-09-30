Anchorage protesters rally downtown, frustrated that local police still do not have body cameras

Read full article on original website
Avid Archer in AK
4d ago
"This is Alaska. We don't do that here." That's the excuse I hear for everything people fail at or don't do and should do around here.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Neighborhoods react to Assembly’s push for Golden Lion emergency shelter plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday’s special Anchorage Assembly meeting included the introduction of an ordinance that would allow the use of the Golden Lion Hotel as an emergency shelter. It will be up for public testimony and a possible vote at the Assembly’s next meeting, slated for Oct. 11....
alaskapublic.org
15th inmate dies this year in Alaska Corrections custody
A 15th person has died in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. William Ben Hensley III, 34, was pronounced dead Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center. He had been in Corrections custody for one month. No foul play is suspected, according to the department. A cause of death was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly holds special emergency shelter meeting
MSBSD to vote on new required curriculum for high school students. As proposed, the resolution would require high school students in the Mat-Su to take two semesters of logic. The first semester would occur in 9th grade as an introductory course with the second semester in 11th grade that would focus on “Socratic” logic.
Boy Becomes Trapped in Waist-Deep Mud While Hunting With Dad in Alaska
A young boy had a scary experience after he became trapped waist-deep in mud while hunting with his father in Alaska. According to The State, the boy became entrenched in mud while walking along a river near Palmer. Palmer, a city with a population of 7,300, is located about 40 miles northeast of Anchorage. Alaska state troopers stated in a news release that rescuers managed to free the boy from mud flats along the Matanuska River. The rescue took place on Saturday, October 1st.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly members push for Golden Lion as emergency shelter, put limits on Sullivan Arena capacity
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Monday, Oct. 3, to put the Anchorage Emergency Shelter Plan into action, following the closure of the Centennial Campground on Saturday. Members introduced an ordinance to use the Golden Lion Hotel as an emergency shelter, something Anchorage Mayor Dave...
alaskasnewssource.com
Homeless residents return for first full day at the Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunday was the first full day for many homeless residents who have returned to the Sullivan Arena. The venue is once again being used as a temporary homeless shelter after many residents were given space this summer at a campground at Centennial Park in Northeast Anchorage.
Bizarre: Eagle River House District 23 race pits Assemblywoman Allard against self-described mentally ill man who lives among homeless, has long criminal record
They’re both registered Republicans, and they both are running to represent a deeply Republican area of the state, District 23 – Chugiak and Eagle River. But one of the candidates is a member of the Anchorage Assembly, a military veteran, and a first-generation American of Chilean descent. The...
School buses running at 50% capacity in Anchorage, but school board works on land acknowledgement rule
According to the Anchorage School District, there are still not enough school bus drivers to provide transportation for half of the students in the district. As of Friday 172 out of 228 routes are in full service, said Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt on Friday. This week, the district expects nine new routes to be added, and 30 drivers are in training.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sullivan is again a winter homeless shelter, as Forrest Dunbar spreads fake news about coming civil emergency
The buses started leaving the Centennial Campground Saturday morning and about 60 summer campers arrived at the Sullivan Arena, where cots and totes awaited them. The summer of having fewer homeless encampments littering the city of Anchorage has ended, and Mayor Dave Bronson has reopened the Sullivan for those who want to come in from the cold. Temperatures in Anchorage are reaching the low 40s this weekend.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
Municipal attorney identifies challenges for using Golden Lion Hotel as homeless shelter. There’s a new hitch in the plan to provide emergency winter shelter in Anchorage. The municipal attorney released an opinion late Thursday afternoon stating that under current law, it is illegal to use the Golden Lion Hotel as a homeless shelter or as housing under the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan.
alaskasnewssource.com
Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A boy who was stuck in the mud off of the Glenn Highway in the Matanuska River has been rescued. At 12:51 p.m. Saturday, Alaska State Troopers received a report that a juvenile male was stuck in the mudflats in the river about 1.5 miles downstream from the Glenn Highway bridge, according to an online dispatch.
hopeprescott.com
Logan Webster Visits Hope….Hope, Alaska, That Is!
Hempstead County native Logan Webster was recently in Hope….but it was Hope, Alaska! He had noticed the town during previous visits but took a detour in his most recent visit to see the town. The town has about 120 residents and was founded in 1896 by gold-mining pioneers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District says rotating bus schedule will continue until further notice
Students in the Anchorage School District will have bus service on a rotating basis until further notice, the district told parents Friday. The district is currently 56 drivers short. District leaders had previously hoped to end its rotating bus schedule by the start of October. But operations director Rob Holland said not enough drivers are coming back from tourism jobs in time.
montanarightnow.com
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up extreme storm damage along the Bering Sea coast in western Alaska. Jessie Holmes was hurt by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday. The Anchorage Daily News reports he was treated for a broken wrist, broken ribs and some internal injuries at an Anchorage hospital and released. Since 2015, Holmes has been a cast member of “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV. The Bering Sea coast was batted two weeks ago by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
alaskapublic.org
‘It’s a lot’: Homeless residents at Anchorage campground get ready to move out following days of uncertainty
More than 200 homeless residents must leave Anchorage’s Centennial Campground on Saturday. City officials are closing the area for the winter. And they now say they’ll transport campers back to the Sullivan Arena — the site of a two-year shelter that was shuttered in late June. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the body of a woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road, Anchorage police are charging a man with murder in connection to the investigation, which was recently ruled a homicide. The Anchorage Police Department charged 26-year-old William Gonzalez III with second-degree murder Wednesday,...
alaskapublic.org
Watch the debate on whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention
Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.
Anchorage School Board to approve agreement with Eklutna Tribe to create district-wide performative ‘land acknowledgement’ for schools
At the Oct 4 meeting of the Anchorage School Board, members will be voting on a resolution that will require the schools to start using a performative land acknowledgement that recognizes that there were some people living on the land in the Anchorage area before other people from other places arrived to live on the land.
Comments / 11