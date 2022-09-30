ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive

A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
California State
Monroe, LA
Society
State
Maryland State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Monroe, LA
Government
State
Alabama State
City
Monroe, LA
State
Rhode Island State
Distinctly Montana

Unsolved Montana Murders

Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Montana's Magnificent Buffalo Jumps

Montana's Magnificent Buffalo Jumps Montana’s native tribes relied on the bounty of bison in nearly every aspect of their daily lives. In addition to depending on them as a primary food source, native peoples also developed ingenious methods that enabled them to use every part of these colossal one-ton giants. ...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy