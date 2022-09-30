ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Braves claim another N.L. East crown

MIAMI (AP) – William Contreras drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth, and the Atlanta Braves clinched their fifth consecutive NL East title by defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1. Atlanta earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves were 10 1/2 games […]
