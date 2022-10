FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1). The Hogs will be eyeing a bounce back after two straight losses to Texas A&M and Alabama, while the Bulldogs will be looking to build off of a 42-24 win over the Aggies on Saturday.

