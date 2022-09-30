ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R.) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offenders after they either failed to register or re-register their current address. If anyone knows the location of these subjects, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 093022  1527

-End-

The post Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

Related
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Smyrna area on Sunday evening. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a black 2010 […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SMYRNA, DE
Milford LIVE News

Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack Donations

While the Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and other state agencies collaborate with the Delaware State Police to promote traffic safety, they also support our community outreach endeavors. Pam Lilly, the […] The post Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack Donations appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Three Subjects for Felony Shoplifting and Other Charges Following Pursuit

Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Alexander Boysie of St. Albans, New York; 19-year-old Justin Ramsaran of South Richmond Hill, New York; and 20-year-old Ronnie Bridgelal of Brooklyn, New York, […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Subjects for Felony Shoplifting and Other Charges Following Pursuit appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BROOKLYN, NY
Milford LIVE News

Delaware investing in career readiness with COVID money

Delaware is spending more of its education COVID relief funds on postsecondary and career readiness than other states.  “Overall, Delaware’s state spending aligns with national trends, but we are seeing more of a priority in those areas in Delaware than in other states, so that’s one thing that really stands out,” said Austin Estes, project director for the COVID Relief ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery

Delaware State Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro on Wednesday evening. On September 14, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., troopers […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MILLSBORO, DE
Milford LIVE News

State offers alternative methods to teacher certification

As public school districts continue to face teaching shortages, the State of Delaware has created an Alternative Routes to Certification (ARTC) program. The program is a non-traditional method to become a licensed and certified teacher in Delaware. “Simply put, participants are a full-time teacher of record while taking courses from an approved Delaware ARTC program,” Alison May, Public Information Officer ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

$3.8 million awarded to 9 Delaware school districts

Nine Delaware school districts have been awarded millions from the Department of Education to buy instruction materials for 99 schools with more than 60,720 students statewide. Districts and charter schools apply for the competitive grants, and not all applications were accepted. “Since 2016 we have seen how our districts and charters have used these grants to build their teams’ capacity ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy