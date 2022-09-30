ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian McCaffrey (ankle) officially questionable for Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is questionable for Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey returned to a limited practice on Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he's "very hopeful" that his star running back will be available. If not, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman will likely split backfield duties for Carolina.
Saints missing 5 starters against Vikings

NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara will not play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, according to a report from NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Kamara has been battling a rib injury that he suffered in Week 1. This will be the second time in three games he's been inactive.
