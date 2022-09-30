Read full article on original website
Carolina Panthers lose to the Arizona Cardinals after falling apart in the second half
Baker Mayfield finished with three total turnovers and had several passes batted at the line of scrimmage, quarterbacking another erratic game.
Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings receiver says London is ready for 'the Griddy' as he looks to star on Tottenham Hotspur stage
Jefferson leads the NFL with 3,262 receiving yards in the subsequent two and a bit seasons, picking up right where he left off in Week One of this campaign with nine catches, 184 yards and two TDs in a dominant display against the Green Bay Packers. Now, he and the...
NFL Odds: Cardinals vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Arizona Cardinals travel to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It is time to check out our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Panthers prediction and pick. The Cardinals fell 20-12 to the Los Angeles Rams 20-12 last weekend at State Farm Stadium. Kyler...
Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield tosses 2 interceptions in Panthers' 26-16 loss to Cardinals
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (1-3) suffered a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of NFL action. In the loss, Mayfield completed 22-of-36 passes for 197 yards, including one touchdown and two interceptions. Mayfield’s only touchdown was a 13-yard pass to running back...
Christian McCaffrey (ankle) officially questionable for Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is questionable for Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey returned to a limited practice on Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he's "very hopeful" that his star running back will be available. If not, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman will likely split backfield duties for Carolina.
Panthers remain optimistic about Christian McCaffrey's Week 4 status
If you have Christian McCaffrey in your lineup, then you have to be feeling good. And the Carolina Panthers are reportedly feeling good about feeling good. About six hours prior to kickoff of the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Joseph Person of The Athletic reported that there remains optimism around McCaffrey’s status for Sunday.
Saints missing 5 starters against Vikings
NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara will not play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, according to a report from NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Kamara has been battling a rib injury that he suffered in Week 1. This will be the second time in three games he's been inactive.
A Decision Has Been Made on Christian McCaffrey's Status vs Cardinals
CMC will be in action today agains Arizona.
