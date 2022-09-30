Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania governor vetoes bill to limit parole for violent offenders
(The Center Square) – Over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill approved by the General Assembly that would prohibit premature release of a prisoner that has committed a violent offense while imprisoned. The bill, known as “Markie’s law” and sponsored by Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Ellwood City,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.
WFMZ-TV Online
Founder of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT center to take role with Biden-Harris administration
The founder of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown is taking on a national role. Adrian Shanker will join the Biden-Harris administration in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, he said in a social media post. He...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley mourns death of former Lower Milford police chief Jeff Tapler
Many people in the business of protecting the public in the Lehigh Valley are mourning the loss of one of their own, Jeff Tapler. Tapler died Monday of complications from cancer, according to a message on his website. He worked in law enforcement for years as an officer with various...
WFMZ-TV Online
More families join $50M class action lawsuit against Sesame Place in Bucks County
Several more families have joined a federal discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place in Bucks County. The class action suit now includes 89 families involving 125 children. In the original lawsuit filed in July, a Baltimore family claims multiple characters at the park ignored a Black girl during a meet-and-greet. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco teen charged in threat against Liberty High School
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Montgomery County teenager is facing charges after threatening to "shoot up" a high school in Bethlehem. Kori Kindem, 18, is accused of calling two teens at Liberty High School on Wednesday and threatening to kill them, according to police paperwork filed last week. He told the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Mayor says city's Suburban Water Authority is an 'asset that needs to be monetized'
EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Mayor says the city's Suburban Water Authority is a multi-million-dollar asset that's not returning what it should be. He says considering other options could be the key to helping the city deal with its pension challenges and bring taxpayers benefits for years to come. "We want...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - City of Reading aims to add workers in budget proposal
Phillies fans are excited to see their team end its postseason drought. Tom Rader will have more. The City of Reading is aiming to add new workers in multiple departments as part of its 2023 general fund budget proposal. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wanted: East Stroudsburg woman, who may be living in Georgia, facing heroin charges
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Authorities in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted on heroin charges. Kathleen Ellis, 24, is facing charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin, said the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Her last known address in Pennsylvania is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Remains found in Luzerne County ID'd as Wilkes-Barre teen who went missing in '69
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - State police are hoping a development in a cold case will help them solve it. Human remains found in Luzerne County in 2012 have been identified, police said Tuesday. The remains belong to Joan Marie Dymond, who was 14 when she disappeared from a park in Wilkes-Barre...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
After 50 years, Lastick Furniture in Pottstown to close
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A longtime fixture in downtown Pottstown is going out of business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on East High Street after nearly 50 years of serving customers from throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, including Berks, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.
WFMZ-TV Online
Up to 50% off! Liquor and wines go on clearance
Harrisburg, Pa. — Time to stock up on your favorite wines and spirits. More than 3,300 wines, spirits, and accessories are on deep discount, up to 50% at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. Items are available for purchase in stores and online at FWGS.com. The clearance sale includes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coopersburg Fire Company gets state funding to replace vital equipment
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh County fire company is getting a big boost from the state government. State Sen. Pat Browne presented a $100,000 state grant to the Coopersburg Fire Company. The money will allow the fire company to replace its aging air-pack filling station. Browne says it's important for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - North Catasauqua dog owner to appear in court after reports of dog attacks
A Northampton County dog owner will have to go before a judge after neighbors complained about her dogs. Residents in a North Catasauqua neighborhood say the woman's dogs have gotten loose and attacked a woman and a cat, but police can't do anything about it. Learn more about what can be done, in a full report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Person steals purse from vehicle in Lower Saucon, tried to use victim's credit card in Phillipsburg
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in the Lehigh Valley are investigating after somebody stole a purse from a vehicle and then tried to use the victim's credit card in New Jersey. Somebody smashed the windows of two vehicles on Friday, Sept. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the upper parking area of Polk Valley Park in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man pleads guilty in deadly drive-by shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man will spend years in prison for shooting two people outside a home in 2021. Devin Rarick pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the May 10 shooting outside a Lehigh Street home, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He was...
