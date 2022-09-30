ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco teen charged in threat against Liberty High School

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Montgomery County teenager is facing charges after threatening to "shoot up" a high school in Bethlehem. Kori Kindem, 18, is accused of calling two teens at Liberty High School on Wednesday and threatening to kill them, according to police paperwork filed last week. He told the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#The Philadelphia Dao
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

After 50 years, Lastick Furniture in Pottstown to close

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A longtime fixture in downtown Pottstown is going out of business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on East High Street after nearly 50 years of serving customers from throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, including Berks, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Up to 50% off! Liquor and wines go on clearance

Harrisburg, Pa. — Time to stock up on your favorite wines and spirits. More than 3,300 wines, spirits, and accessories are on deep discount, up to 50% at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. Items are available for purchase in stores and online at FWGS.com. The clearance sale includes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store

COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County church victim of fraud

KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Person steals purse from vehicle in Lower Saucon, tried to use victim's credit card in Phillipsburg

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in the Lehigh Valley are investigating after somebody stole a purse from a vehicle and then tried to use the victim's credit card in New Jersey. Somebody smashed the windows of two vehicles on Friday, Sept. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the upper parking area of Polk Valley Park in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man pleads guilty in deadly drive-by shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man will spend years in prison for shooting two people outside a home in 2021. Devin Rarick pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the May 10 shooting outside a Lehigh Street home, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He was...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy