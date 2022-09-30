Read full article on original website
$500k set aside for homelessness in proposed Colorado Springs budget
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers unveiled his proposed 2023 budget for the city. In it, $500,000 has been set aside to support shelter bed operations for the homeless population. That amount hasn't changed in 3 years, with each budget allocating $500,000 since at least 2020. According to the The post $500k set aside for homelessness in proposed Colorado Springs budget appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A student reportedly brought a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area on Tuesday. The incident happened at Evans Elementary east of Colorado Springs in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. The school is located at 1675 Winnebago Road. The following message was sent out by the school’s principal and the Communications Director for D-49, David Nancarrow:
KRDO
New E-scooter store looks to bring movement to Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - A new scooter shop aims to motivate people to go green and bring the electric scooter movement to Colorado Springs. The new shop, 5150 scooters, will bring a variety of electric scooters to the city while also offering service and repair. Advocates say more people...
Squatters take over a Colorado home; now, the owner is in a homeless shelter
B. Lin found herself homeless after her good intentions squared off against bad people. The clash led to squatters illegally occupying and trashing her once-nice home in a middle-class neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. And for more than three months, Lin has been seesawing between living in her car and...
“Miracle Moment” on Lake Pueblo for 95-year-old with passion for sailing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday afternoon, Dr. Bill Plauth and his friend Harriet Weidner left StoneCreek of Flying Horse in Colorado Springs for a sail on Lake Pueblo. “It’s just the boat,” said Dr. Plauth. “Just seeing it, brings back memories.” His passion for sailing formed after his parents purchased him a boat at a […]
KRDO
Public input sought on renovation of Colorado Springs Senior Center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is seeking public input on planned renovations to its Senior Center. The city launched a survey on Sept. 19 that is open through Oct. 11 for residents of Colorado Springs. According to the city, the survey is primarily interested in...
KRDO
Manitou Springs announces Indigenous Peoples Weekend celebrations
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As part of Manitou Springs' 150-year celebration of "city life and who we are," the city has announced a weekend full of Indigenous Peoples Day-related events. This year will be Manitou Springs' second annual celebration since the passage of Resolution No. 0421, designating the second...
KKTV
COMOM offers up free dental work in Pueblo on Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Mission of Mercy (COMOM) is offering up free dental work to the public on Friday and Saturday. The free offer is taking place at the Event Center for the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The doors open both days at 6 a.m. and patients are being treated on a first-come-first-served basis. Patients will be required to take a rapid COVID test at the door and anyone attending can expect some wait times. The event features 100 chairs and covers everything from cleanings to minor oral surgery.
KRDO
Canon City Fire Protection District receives grant to hire 12 new firefighters
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Fire Protection District (CCFPD) announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a more than $3 million grant that will be used to hire 12 new firefighters. According to the CCFPD, the "Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response" Grant (SAFER) is administered...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Fire responding to serious crash at S Nevada and Mill Street
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a serious traffic accident at S Nevada and Mill Street. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that two adults and a juvenile were transported to the hospital. When CSPD arrived on the scene, both vehicles...
Mother of two shares her story to help end stigma around addiction
October is substance abuse prevention month and overdose-related deaths continue to rise across the United States, including here in Colorado. A statewide campaign is working to change the stigma.
KRDO
Venetucci Farm continues pumpkin giveaway tradition
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fall tradition will continue again this year, as Venetucci Farm will welcome thousands of local kindergartners to pick a free pumpkin. The pumpkin giveaway is a partnership between Venetucci Farm, Pikes Peak Community Foundation (PPCF), Gather Mountain Blooms, and the Catamount Institute that welcomes kindergartners to pick a free pumpkin and connect to the outdoors through educational programs.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
KRDO
E 4th St. at Highway 50 Bypass in Pueblo closed due to a serious accident
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking drivers to avoid the area of E 4th St. (Highway 47) at the Highway 50 Bypass. 4th street is closed at this location. PPD says the closure is due to a serious accident. The road is back open as...
KRDO
City seeks public’s input on Greater Westside Community Plan
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs and CONO are asking for the public to provide input on the creation of a Greater Westside Community Plan. According to the city, this plan is anticipated to be an overall guide for growth and improvements in nine neighborhoods west of I-25, including Westside, Old Colorado City, Midland, Gold Hill Mesa, Skyway, Ivywild, Stratton Meadows, Mesa, and Mesa Springs.
Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo, roadway back open
UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 5:26 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — East 4th Street at the Hwy 50 bypass is back open, according to PPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo TUESDAY 10/4/2022 4:58 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic crash on East 4th Street at […]
KKTV
Grave for Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo restored and enhanced
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of veterans and community members came together to restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo. The Roselawn Foundation, TREA Pueblo, veterans and others worked to restore the gravesite of Warren Dockum at Roselawn cemetery. Dockum fought in the Civil War and received his citation for valor at Sayler’s Creek. According to a representative with the Roselawn Foundation, Dockum is the only known Medal of Honor recipient buried in Pueblo.
KRDO
Colorado Springs police warn shoppers and businesses not to engage with shoplifters
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a major retail theft bust, police are warning businesses and shoppers to avoid trying to stop shoplifters on their own. Last week, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested eight people after catching them shoplifting on the spot. Two of the people arrested face felony-level...
KRDO
El Paso County offers ballot image audit and review tool for 2022 primary election
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office is providing a tool to allow citizens to review the ballots cast in an election. According to the county, the ballot image and review (BAR) tool allows the public to view, sort, filter, and download ballot images from the 2022 Primary Election, permitting an extra level of election transparency from the comfort of their home.
KRDO
United Airlines cuts COS-LAX route
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Airlines will be suspending its LAX route at the Colorado Springs Airport, along with multiple routes at other airports. When asked why the change is happening, Colorado Springs Airport Communications referred KRDO to United Media Relations but said they were told that the primary factor is a pilot shortage. The communications team added that another airline could potentially serve the route.
