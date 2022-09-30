ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

$500k set aside for homelessness in proposed Colorado Springs budget

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers unveiled his proposed 2023 budget for the city. In it, $500,000 has been set aside to support shelter bed operations for the homeless population. That amount hasn't changed in 3 years, with each budget allocating $500,000 since at least 2020. According to the The post $500k set aside for homelessness in proposed Colorado Springs budget appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A student reportedly brought a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area on Tuesday. The incident happened at Evans Elementary east of Colorado Springs in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. The school is located at 1675 Winnebago Road. The following message was sent out by the school’s principal and the Communications Director for D-49, David Nancarrow:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
KXRM

“Miracle Moment” on Lake Pueblo for 95-year-old with passion for sailing

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday afternoon, Dr. Bill Plauth and his friend Harriet Weidner left StoneCreek of Flying Horse in Colorado Springs for a sail on Lake Pueblo. “It’s just the boat,” said Dr. Plauth. “Just seeing it, brings back memories.” His passion for sailing formed after his parents purchased him a boat at a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Manitou Springs announces Indigenous Peoples Weekend celebrations

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As part of Manitou Springs' 150-year celebration of "city life and who we are," the city has announced a weekend full of Indigenous Peoples Day-related events. This year will be Manitou Springs' second annual celebration since the passage of Resolution No. 0421, designating the second...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

COMOM offers up free dental work in Pueblo on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Mission of Mercy (COMOM) is offering up free dental work to the public on Friday and Saturday. The free offer is taking place at the Event Center for the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The doors open both days at 6 a.m. and patients are being treated on a first-come-first-served basis. Patients will be required to take a rapid COVID test at the door and anyone attending can expect some wait times. The event features 100 chairs and covers everything from cleanings to minor oral surgery.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Dental Clinic#Teeth Cleaning#Colorado Mission Of Mercy#Pueblo City Council#Krdo#Colorado Misson
KRDO

Venetucci Farm continues pumpkin giveaway tradition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fall tradition will continue again this year, as Venetucci Farm will welcome thousands of local kindergartners to pick a free pumpkin. The pumpkin giveaway is a partnership between Venetucci Farm, Pikes Peak Community Foundation (PPCF), Gather Mountain Blooms, and the Catamount Institute that welcomes kindergartners to pick a free pumpkin and connect to the outdoors through educational programs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
K99

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

City seeks public’s input on Greater Westside Community Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs and CONO are asking for the public to provide input on the creation of a Greater Westside Community Plan. According to the city, this plan is anticipated to be an overall guide for growth and improvements in nine neighborhoods west of I-25, including Westside, Old Colorado City, Midland, Gold Hill Mesa, Skyway, Ivywild, Stratton Meadows, Mesa, and Mesa Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo, roadway back open

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 5:26 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — East 4th Street at the Hwy 50 bypass is back open, according to PPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo TUESDAY 10/4/2022 4:58 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic crash on East 4th Street at […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Grave for Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo restored and enhanced

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of veterans and community members came together to restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo. The Roselawn Foundation, TREA Pueblo, veterans and others worked to restore the gravesite of Warren Dockum at Roselawn cemetery. Dockum fought in the Civil War and received his citation for valor at Sayler’s Creek. According to a representative with the Roselawn Foundation, Dockum is the only known Medal of Honor recipient buried in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

El Paso County offers ballot image audit and review tool for 2022 primary election

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office is providing a tool to allow citizens to review the ballots cast in an election. According to the county, the ballot image and review (BAR) tool allows the public to view, sort, filter, and download ballot images from the 2022 Primary Election, permitting an extra level of election transparency from the comfort of their home.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

United Airlines cuts COS-LAX route

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Airlines will be suspending its LAX route at the Colorado Springs Airport, along with multiple routes at other airports. When asked why the change is happening, Colorado Springs Airport Communications referred KRDO to United Media Relations but said they were told that the primary factor is a pilot shortage. The communications team added that another airline could potentially serve the route.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy