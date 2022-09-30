ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Associated Press

US approves $2.5B in fire aid for New Mexico victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Northern New Mexico residents on Friday celebrated the passage of a government spending bill that includes $2.5 billion in relief for those affected by a historic wildfire sparked earlier this year by the federal government. U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who represents the area charred by the wildfire, called it a “good down payment” on what ultimately will be needed to rebuild the region and restore trust. The Democratic congresswoman began pressing for the financial assistance not long after the conflagration began, noting that the government bore responsibility and that coming up with matching money for disaster relief funds would be beyond the means of ranchers and farmers who lost their livelihoods. “In this instance, you have the federal government saying it was our fault. We acknowledge it and the way we seek forgiveness is by providing compensation. And that is the beginning of the healing process,” Leger Fernández said during an interview. “They are living up to their obligation to do what’s right and pay compensation for the harm that they caused.”
POLITICS
kunm.org

Emergency management official warns of new variants as three New Mexico counties hit high COVID Levels.

Three New Mexico counties - Catron, Grant and Hidalgo - have shifted into high community levels of COVID19 after two weeks when the entire state showed low COVID Community Levels. That’s according to the latest federal data. Two new COVID variants are also raising concerns just as the CDC repeals universal masking guidance for hospitals and health clinics.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Hispanic vote expected to sway race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

The Hispanic vote is expected to play a significant role in our state and local elections. According to the U.S. Census, Hispanics account for 50.5 percent of New Mexicans. "The Hispanic vote in New Mexico is very significant for any candidate," KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff said. "If Hispanics tend to favor a particular candidate, their block of votes can be crucial in winning the election."
ELECTIONS
State
New Mexico State
The Associated Press

1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
ELECTIONS
Transportation Today News

New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
HOUSE RENT
losalamosreporter.com

LANL: Raised On New Mexico Ranch, Teamwork Still A Priority For LANL’s Loretta Ortega

From a young age, Los Alamos National Laboratory employee Loretta Ortega picked up the meaning of hard work, discipline and respect as she helped her father and siblings on their ranch with everything from feeding animals and tractor work to helping with equipment maintenance. Her father never differentiated between the boys or girls in her family. In his eyes, they were all capable of doing everything on the ranch.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
krwg.org

Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought

Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
EPA
Washington Examiner

New Mexico stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct economic relief payments worth at least $400 just eight days away

Low-income New Mexico residents have eight days to claim direct relief payments worth at least $400 as part of the state’s economic relief plan. This new payment follows three others that were sent out to eligible recipients in the state over the summer in the form of tax rebates or economic relief payments. The application opened on Monday on the state's YES New Mexico website and will be available until Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Defender Department and District Attorney Association say there are plenty of problems to address when it comes to New Mexico’s criminal justice system. Thursday the Courts, Corrections and Justice committee met at the Roundhouse for an update.  Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys to represent […]
POLITICS
KFDA

Eastern New Mexico officials to accept $672 million for water project

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Water planners in Eastern New Mexico are scheduled today to accept hundreds of millions of dollars to finish a sprawling project. The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority is considering a request from the federal government to accept more than $672 million. The money would...
POLITICS
KTSM

Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
EL PASO, TX
rrobserver.com

Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM

Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cbs4local.com

Low-income residents in New Mexico can apply for economic relief

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People in New Mexico may be eligible to apply for relief assistance starting today. The New Mexico Human Services Department will begin accepting applications from low-income residents. 10 million dollars have been allocated for the effort by the state legislature. Payments of at least...
ECONOMY

