Read full article on original website
Related
US approves $2.5B in fire aid for New Mexico victims
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Northern New Mexico residents on Friday celebrated the passage of a government spending bill that includes $2.5 billion in relief for those affected by a historic wildfire sparked earlier this year by the federal government. U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who represents the area charred by the wildfire, called it a “good down payment” on what ultimately will be needed to rebuild the region and restore trust. The Democratic congresswoman began pressing for the financial assistance not long after the conflagration began, noting that the government bore responsibility and that coming up with matching money for disaster relief funds would be beyond the means of ranchers and farmers who lost their livelihoods. “In this instance, you have the federal government saying it was our fault. We acknowledge it and the way we seek forgiveness is by providing compensation. And that is the beginning of the healing process,” Leger Fernández said during an interview. “They are living up to their obligation to do what’s right and pay compensation for the harm that they caused.”
A New Mexico Referendum Could Be A Model For Improving Early Education
After Washington fumbled the care agenda, the states can pick up the slack.
kunm.org
Emergency management official warns of new variants as three New Mexico counties hit high COVID Levels.
Three New Mexico counties - Catron, Grant and Hidalgo - have shifted into high community levels of COVID19 after two weeks when the entire state showed low COVID Community Levels. That’s according to the latest federal data. Two new COVID variants are also raising concerns just as the CDC repeals universal masking guidance for hospitals and health clinics.
KOAT 7
Hispanic vote expected to sway race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District
The Hispanic vote is expected to play a significant role in our state and local elections. According to the U.S. Census, Hispanics account for 50.5 percent of New Mexicans. "The Hispanic vote in New Mexico is very significant for any candidate," KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff said. "If Hispanics tend to favor a particular candidate, their block of votes can be crucial in winning the election."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed $2.5 billion for wildfire victims is almost triple the last time feds lit NM on fire
State Rep. Roger Montoya and his campaign manager Isaac Casados look over part of the burn scar left by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire in June. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) The $2.5 billion included in the new congressional spending plan greatly exceeds the amount Congress awarded the...
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $400 direct one-time payments just six days away
Low-income households in New Mexico have less than a week to apply for a fourth economic stimulus check worth at least $400.
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRQE News 13
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
losalamosreporter.com
LANL: Raised On New Mexico Ranch, Teamwork Still A Priority For LANL’s Loretta Ortega
From a young age, Los Alamos National Laboratory employee Loretta Ortega picked up the meaning of hard work, discipline and respect as she helped her father and siblings on their ranch with everything from feeding animals and tractor work to helping with equipment maintenance. Her father never differentiated between the boys or girls in her family. In his eyes, they were all capable of doing everything on the ranch.
krwg.org
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
New Mexico stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct economic relief payments worth at least $400 just eight days away
Low-income New Mexico residents have eight days to claim direct relief payments worth at least $400 as part of the state’s economic relief plan. This new payment follows three others that were sent out to eligible recipients in the state over the summer in the form of tax rebates or economic relief payments. The application opened on Monday on the state's YES New Mexico website and will be available until Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Defender Department and District Attorney Association say there are plenty of problems to address when it comes to New Mexico’s criminal justice system. Thursday the Courts, Corrections and Justice committee met at the Roundhouse for an update. Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys to represent […]
KFDA
Eastern New Mexico officials to accept $672 million for water project
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Water planners in Eastern New Mexico are scheduled today to accept hundreds of millions of dollars to finish a sprawling project. The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority is considering a request from the federal government to accept more than $672 million. The money would...
2 companies helping New Mexicans with simple-cannabis convictions
Organizers said that if there is a positive impact on the community, they hope to extend the program around the state.
Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
ALS Association New Mexico Chapter raising awareness for disease
The ALS Association New Mexico Chapter hosted an event to get people talking, and walking, about the disease.
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
cbs4local.com
Low-income residents in New Mexico can apply for economic relief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People in New Mexico may be eligible to apply for relief assistance starting today. The New Mexico Human Services Department will begin accepting applications from low-income residents. 10 million dollars have been allocated for the effort by the state legislature. Payments of at least...
Comments / 0