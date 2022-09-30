ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Teal Road has gas for $3.81 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $4.11...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Crowds attend 2022 Feast of the Hunters' moon over weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunday was the last day of the annual "Feast Of The Hunters' Moon" in West Lafayette. The Feast is one of the biggest annual events in the Greater Lafayette area. Fort Ouiatenon was packed with people attending the festivities. Thousands were dressed to re-enact...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

TCHD receiving another Moderna vaccine shipment

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Health Department is getting another shipment of Moderna's most recent COVID vaccine. The bivalent booster will arrive from the state Department of Health this week. It's scheduled to be available on Thursday. The Pfizer bivalent booster is also available. The Pfizer...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Dayton native volunteers in Ukraine for "future of democracy"

News 18 met Dayton, Indiana native Edward Snyder in June, when he was helping the Russo-Ukrainian war's humanitarian effort from Poland. He returned to the WLFI viewing area to visit family and stopped by the News 18 studio in-person to talk about his new volunteering role.
DAYTON, IN
City
West Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com

Devin Mockobee 1:1 Interview

Purdue football picked up a win over No. 21 ranked Minnesota on Saturday. Devin Mockobee had a 68 yard run that led to a touchdown to secure the win for the Boilers. This was his third of the season. Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan caught up with the true freshman walk-on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

The Great Pumpkin Patch back in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's the beginning of October, which means Fall is in full swing. That also means pumpkins are everywhere. The Congress Street United Methodist Church Great Pumpkin Patch is opening its gates for the 18th year in a row. People can shop around for pumpkins, fall...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

United Way seeks $3.2 million by Thanksgiving

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette has raised about 36 percent of its five million dollar fundraising goal. The plan is to raise all the remaining funds by Thanksgiving. But money isn't all the organization wants to give back to the community. They highlight a need...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette City Council districts redrawn

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's City Council Districts have changed. The new map was approved at Monday's City Council meeting. Downtown Lafayette is now in district three, when the area used to be in district two. District five expanded to the south and to the east and District six expanded as well.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Meet Oscar! A rare find at a local dog shelter

Meet Oscar, a young English Setter/Springer Spaniel mix, who was found all alone and brought to the Almost Home Humane Society in Lafayette. Staff can't believe the sweet pup is still there. Oscar is thought to be 3 years old and between 30-40 pounds so a nice size for his...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County Commissioners approve 2 new projects

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— The Tippecanoe County Commissioners approved a land use plan for Stockwell and a new housing development in Battle Ground on Monday. The commissioners approved the first new land use plan for Stockwell since 1981. The plan focuses on six themes: protecting current land uses, looking...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Jefferson teacher under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher at Lafayette Jefferson High School is currently being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette School Corporation. The teacher is being accused of making inappropriate actions towards multiple students. Late last week, four female students at Lafayette Jefferson High School told...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Dayton man to return to Ukraine, volunteer with International Legion

DAYTON, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 met Dayton, Indiana native Edward Snyder in June, when he was helping the Russo-Ukrainian war's humanitarian effort from Poland. He returned to the WLFI viewing area to visit family and stopped by the News 18 studio in-person to talk about his new volunteering role.
DAYTON, IN
WLFI.com

Marine Veteran presented with new home

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunday was a special day in Attica. The non-profit organization "Homes For Our Troops" presents a marine veteran and his family with a brand new home. Marine lance corporal Bryan Chambers was all smiles as he and his family pulled into their driveway. In 2007, during his first tour in Iraq, Chambers lost his leg and suffered brain trauma.
ATTICA, IN
WLFI.com

Boone Co. Deputies catch Lafayette man wanted by US Marshals

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is back in federal custody after a crash in Boone County. Boone County dispatch got a call about a crash on Interstate 65 near Zionsville about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 30. Deputies were told a driver involved was Jonathan Meza-Ruiz of Lafayette.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Local bar holding chili cookoff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Indiana's oldest bar is holding its first chili cookoff soon and wants you to participate. On October 9 at 5 p.m. The Knickerbocker Saloon is asking you to bring the heat for a chance to win $500. Other prizes include a Yeti cooler to best over...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Parks and Recreation to host movie night on Friday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're looking for some Halloween fun on the weekend, News 18 has you covered. The movie that will be playing on the big screen is the 2017 Disney Pixar film, Coco. The movie stars a young musician named Miguel who goes on a journey to learn about the tradition of Day of the Dead.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

LPD investigating weekend shooting and stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing and a shooting at Briarwood Apartments. According to police, a call came in around 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. LPD says one woman was shot and another female was stabbed. Both women have been taken to local...
LAFAYETTE, IN

