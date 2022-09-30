Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
downbeach.com
Arts and history grants available for Atlantic County organizations
The deadline to apply for 2023 state arts and history grants is fast approaching. Applications to fund projects that promote art or history and provide public benefit and accessibility are due by Oct. 14. Applications are available through the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, which regranted more...
downbeach.com
West Nile virus confirmed at Birch Grove Park
NORTHFIELD – A mosquito pool sample collected from Birch Grove Park has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health, which received the confirmation on Sept. 27. Positive mosquito samples were previously confirmed in Mullica Township, Linwood and Northfield. Atlantic County public...
downbeach.com
ACUA wins ‘Green Fleet’ award, ranking 7th nationwide
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Atlantic County Utilities Authority was recently named a Green Fleet Award winner by NAFA Fleet Management Association for its continued commitment to using alternative fuels and reducing fuel emissions. The authority ranked seventh among commercial and government fleets in North America. “We’re honored to...
Comments / 0