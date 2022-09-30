ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

syvnews.com

Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

INCIDENT — A white Honda Fit was reported stolen from the Oak Street public parking lot in Solvang sometime between 9 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon Sept. 29. The vehicle’s owner said the car was locked, and all the keys were accounted for. INCIDENT — A stolen vehicle...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Hundreds turn out for Walk to End Alzheimer's, raise over $53K

Hundreds of families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients, and those who support their cause, gathered at Waller Park over the weekend for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer's Association is the world's largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's disease research. The California Central Coast Chapter serves Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

