Hundreds of families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients, and those who support their cause, gathered at Waller Park over the weekend for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer's Association is the world's largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's disease research. The California Central Coast Chapter serves Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO