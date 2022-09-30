Read full article on original website
Political opposites Stoker, Hart facing off for 37th Assembly seat in Nov. 8 election
Current and former Santa Barbara County supervisors, one a liberal and the other a conservative, are each hoping to capture the seat for the new 37th Assembly District in the Nov. 8 General Election. Gregg Hart, a Democrat and 2nd District supervisor, and Mike Stoker, a Republican and former 2nd...
Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley
INCIDENT — A white Honda Fit was reported stolen from the Oak Street public parking lot in Solvang sometime between 9 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon Sept. 29. The vehicle’s owner said the car was locked, and all the keys were accounted for. INCIDENT — A stolen vehicle...
Hundreds turn out for Walk to End Alzheimer's, raise over $53K
Hundreds of families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients, and those who support their cause, gathered at Waller Park over the weekend for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer's Association is the world's largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's disease research. The California Central Coast Chapter serves Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.
Santa Ynez Valley neighbors: Obituaries for October 4
Read through the obituaries published in Santa Ynez Valley News.
