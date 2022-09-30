Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp
Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes, Ethereum Merge, and Shiba Inu’s ShibaVerse: Why Crypto Enthusiasts Must Watch Out for Them
The new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), is gaining traction in the cryptocurrency market, drawing the interest of crypto enthusiasts. This comes at a time when altcoin leader Ethereum (ETH) is close to dropping its 2.0 upgrade, the “Ethereum Merge.”. Also, meme token, Shiba Inu (SHIB), continues its steady transformation...
boundingintocrypto.com
2 Top Grossing Cryptocurrencies That are Set to Explode Tthis Month – And the Next
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Even during the current bear market, cryptocurrency enthusiasts and fans have been staying updated about the movements of digital assets. While there has been a huge shift in the perception of cryptocurrencies by major organizations and government bodies, too, there are some parties who stick to criticisms about the sector.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) Presale Sells Out Fast While Tron (TRX) and Solana (SOL) Continue To Fall
The crypto industry continues to develop with no end in sight. It is an exciting time for adopters who have made a name for themselves on the platform. With each new measure of expansion, though, newcomers appear. These entrants must figure out which cryptocurrency offers the most advantages. A few...
financefeeds.com
Circle buys Elements and announces beta version of Crypto Payments API
USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) stablecoins issuer Circle has acquired Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform, as part of its accelerated crypto payments roadmap. Circle is uniquely positioned to promote digital payments and an always-on financial system as native features of the internet. Creating a payments...
nftplazas.com
How to Purchase NFTs on Coinbase NFT Marketplace
Unlike cryptocurrencies, NFTs can’t be purchased on any open crypto market; you can either create one yourself by minting it on a blockchain or purchase it on a platform where it is listed for a fee. These particular platforms are called NFT marketplaces. There are few notable marketplaces on...
The largest telecom firm in Spain just started accepting Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency industry has been seeing severe price drops for nearly a full year now, since the start of the so-called crypto winter back in November 2021. However, the dropping prices have not discouraged development or adoption. In fact, adoption and development seem to be thriving during the bearish markets, when the attention is not as much on value and earning but rather on creating quality solutions and services.
bitcoinist.com
Algorand (ALGO) and Fantom (FTM) holders buy into the Flasko (FLSK) presale anticipating huge returns
The potential for substantial investment returns is one of the main reasons many invest in cryptocurrencies. As a result, crypto investors are continuously looking for currencies that promise a 10x return on investment. It is difficult to find successful coins; you must choose between tried-and-true currencies with a track record...
thecoinrise.com
Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Labs Is Set To Raise $100 Million: Report
The parent firm of the world’s leading decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, Uniswap Labs is set to raise around $100 million at a valuation of $1 billion. According to a report from TechCrunch citing sources closer to the matter, the firm is planning to broaden its services and also, aims to expand amid the bearish market wherein the trading volumes of blockchain-based assets have fallen hard.
todaynftnews.com
Uniswap Labs to raise $100 million at valuation of $1 billion
Uniswap, the decentralized exchange, is in its initial phases of generating funds to outgrow its DeFi offerings further, says a report. As reported on September 30, the DeFi startup is in talks with many investors to generate an equity round that’s between $100 million to $200 million. Uniswap Labs...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge spikes block creation with a faster average block time
The Merge upgrade for Ethereum, which primarily sought to transition the blockchain into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has been revealed to have had a positive impact on the creation of new Ethereum blocks. The Merge was considered one of the most significant upgrades for Ethereum. As a result of...
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea delisted Azuki’s NFTs as bugs impacted the NFT!
Another OpenSea bug has struck. It’s less-than-ideal for the formerly esteemed NFT collection, Azuki’s, to cap off the week. On Friday, holders of Azuki NFTs reportedly received an email from OpenSea informing them that numerous Azuki NFTs were being delisted. The collection, which was formerly a blue chip,...
nftplazas.com
Christie’s Goes Fully On-Chain with NFT Marketplace Launch
Celebrated high-end auction house, Christie’s, has launched a fully on-chain NFT marketplace. Therefore, allowing the historic company to conduct its NFT business entirely on the Ethereum blockchain. Dubbed Christie’s 3.0, the new venture sees the storied auctioneer partner with 3 major Web3 firms, with NFT minting platform, Manifold, data...
u.today
Arbitrum (ARBI) Token Might Be Airdropped to These Crypto Holders
Arbitrum, a dominant Ethereum-based second-layer network on Optimistic Rollups, is on the eve of its much-anticipated token distribution. It looks like getting the ARBI token will not be an easy task. Odyssey, transactions, Discord: Unofficial checklist for Arbitrum's airdrop. Arbitrum, a L2 scalability protocol on top of Ethereum (ETH), will...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Seeks to Dominate the Cryptocurrency Market Over Ethereum and Solana, as Presale Climbs Over $3 Million
Big Eyes (BIG) is already contending with existing coins, and it’s no surprise that experts in the industry back the token up to dominate the cryptocurrency market after launch. As the presale reaches its $3 million milestone, we will review some top guns in the crypto space–Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)–and how Big Eyes fares against them.
boundingintocrypto.com
Analytics company Santiment says crypto whales are after Chainlink
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Crypto whales are growing active again, and according to the analytics firm Santiment, they are focusing on a single Ethereum-based altcoin — Chainlink. The project grew to be a high-ranking crypto thanks to its network of decentralized oracles, which collect data from off-chain sources and deliver it to the blockchain, where it feeds smart contracts and allows them to know exactly when the terms of the contracts have been met.
