2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp

Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
boundingintocrypto.com

2 Top Grossing Cryptocurrencies That are Set to Explode Tthis Month – And the Next

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Even during the current bear market, cryptocurrency enthusiasts and fans have been staying updated about the movements of digital assets. While there has been a huge shift in the perception of cryptocurrencies by major organizations and government bodies, too, there are some parties who stick to criticisms about the sector.
financefeeds.com

Circle buys Elements and announces beta version of Crypto Payments API

USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) stablecoins issuer Circle has acquired Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform, as part of its accelerated crypto payments roadmap. Circle is uniquely positioned to promote digital payments and an always-on financial system as native features of the internet. Creating a payments...
nftplazas.com

How to Purchase NFTs on Coinbase NFT Marketplace

Unlike cryptocurrencies, NFTs can’t be purchased on any open crypto market; you can either create one yourself by minting it on a blockchain or purchase it on a platform where it is listed for a fee. These particular platforms are called NFT marketplaces. There are few notable marketplaces on...
FXDailyReport.com

The largest telecom firm in Spain just started accepting Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency industry has been seeing severe price drops for nearly a full year now, since the start of the so-called crypto winter back in November 2021. However, the dropping prices have not discouraged development or adoption. In fact, adoption and development seem to be thriving during the bearish markets, when the attention is not as much on value and earning but rather on creating quality solutions and services.
thecoinrise.com

Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Labs Is Set To Raise $100 Million: Report

The parent firm of the world’s leading decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, Uniswap Labs is set to raise around $100 million at a valuation of $1 billion. According to a report from TechCrunch citing sources closer to the matter, the firm is planning to broaden its services and also, aims to expand amid the bearish market wherein the trading volumes of blockchain-based assets have fallen hard.
todaynftnews.com

Uniswap Labs to raise $100 million at valuation of $1 billion

Uniswap, the decentralized exchange, is in its initial phases of generating funds to outgrow its DeFi offerings further, says a report. As reported on September 30, the DeFi startup is in talks with many investors to generate an equity round that’s between $100 million to $200 million. Uniswap Labs...
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum Merge spikes block creation with a faster average block time

The Merge upgrade for Ethereum, which primarily sought to transition the blockchain into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has been revealed to have had a positive impact on the creation of new Ethereum blocks. The Merge was considered one of the most significant upgrades for Ethereum. As a result of...
todaynftnews.com

OpenSea delisted Azuki’s NFTs as bugs impacted the NFT!

Another OpenSea bug has struck. It’s less-than-ideal for the formerly esteemed NFT collection, Azuki’s, to cap off the week. On Friday, holders of Azuki NFTs reportedly received an email from OpenSea informing them that numerous Azuki NFTs were being delisted. The collection, which was formerly a blue chip,...
nftplazas.com

Christie’s Goes Fully On-Chain with NFT Marketplace Launch

Celebrated high-end auction house, Christie’s, has launched a fully on-chain NFT marketplace. Therefore, allowing the historic company to conduct its NFT business entirely on the Ethereum blockchain. Dubbed Christie’s 3.0, the new venture sees the storied auctioneer partner with 3 major Web3 firms, with NFT minting platform, Manifold, data...
u.today

Arbitrum (ARBI) Token Might Be Airdropped to These Crypto Holders

Arbitrum, a dominant Ethereum-based second-layer network on Optimistic Rollups, is on the eve of its much-anticipated token distribution. It looks like getting the ARBI token will not be an easy task. Odyssey, transactions, Discord: Unofficial checklist for Arbitrum's airdrop. Arbitrum, a L2 scalability protocol on top of Ethereum (ETH), will...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Seeks to Dominate the Cryptocurrency Market Over Ethereum and Solana, as Presale Climbs Over $3 Million

Big Eyes (BIG) is already contending with existing coins, and it’s no surprise that experts in the industry back the token up to dominate the cryptocurrency market after launch. As the presale reaches its $3 million milestone, we will review some top guns in the crypto space–Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)–and how Big Eyes fares against them.
boundingintocrypto.com

Analytics company Santiment says crypto whales are after Chainlink

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Crypto whales are growing active again, and according to the analytics firm Santiment, they are focusing on a single Ethereum-based altcoin — Chainlink. The project grew to be a high-ranking crypto thanks to its network of decentralized oracles, which collect data from off-chain sources and deliver it to the blockchain, where it feeds smart contracts and allows them to know exactly when the terms of the contracts have been met.
