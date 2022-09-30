According to NFT aggregation website CryptoSlam, sales decreased for the fifth consecutive month in September to slightly over $500 million, its lowest amount since July 2021. The majority of NFT collections are hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, which is the reason for the continued decline in Ethereum pricing. As a result, September’s monthly sales volume is down about 90% from the record US$4.7 billion in sales reported in January 2022.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO