todaynftnews.com
Terra Luna Classic price gains amidst Binance’s LUNC burn mechanism
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance has implemented burning on all Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) trading fees. According to the Binance Twitter post, the burn mechanism will be implemented on all LUNC spot and margin trading fees. Following the burn mechanism, all the LUNC trading fees will go to...
todaynftnews.com
Improbable to raise new funding at a valuation of $3.6 billion
Improbable, the gaming tech startup is raising a fresh funding round of $111 million to build metaverse worlds for Web3 companies such as BAYC creator, Yuga Labs. Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable, said that the firm has almost achieved operating profitability. Initially, the firm faced a tough time in terms of marketing its technology that aims to provide giant virtual worlds for players to engage at the same time.
todaynftnews.com
Monthly sales of NFT top $947 million, Solana thrives on Ethereum
The NFT sales volume was quite flat last month. Though the overall volume looks still, individual non-fungible tokens are maintaining the progress rate. Moreover, high value NFTs based on Ethereum are continuously selling and Solana NFTs are thriving too. Based on DappRadar’s data, NFT trading volume worth $947 million was...
todaynftnews.com
Moonbirds is launching DAO with $2.6 million funding in Ethereum and NFTs
Official Moonbirds DAO is all set to launch in 2023. The announcement was made via the official Twitter post on October 3rd, 2022. Proof funds to seed the DAO with $2.6 million in Ethereum and NFTs. One of the popular Ethereum NFT projects Moonbirds announced on October 3rd to introduce...
todaynftnews.com
Crypto winter finally clocked the NFT marketplace for the fifth time
According to NFT aggregation website CryptoSlam, sales decreased for the fifth consecutive month in September to slightly over $500 million, its lowest amount since July 2021. The majority of NFT collections are hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, which is the reason for the continued decline in Ethereum pricing. As a result, September’s monthly sales volume is down about 90% from the record US$4.7 billion in sales reported in January 2022.
todaynftnews.com
Binance and Kazakhstan join hands to plan regional hub
The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Monday that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In the “memorandum of agreement,” parties commit to working together to promote the exchange of digital assets and data as well as engage in unlawful trade.
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea open-sourced SeaDrops; a wide permissionless drop
SeaDrop, a new safe open source smart contract that will simplify the drop experience and spare developers. On August 28, it processed NFT transactions worth $5 million lower than $405 million in May. Creators will be able to introduce their NFT collections on their own specialized drop pages as part...
todaynftnews.com
As US dollar surges, time is ripe to buy Bitcoin, says Robert Kiyosaki
With the United States dollar going strong and interest rates rising, Robert Kiyosaki has termed Bitcoin, silver and gold as the best buying opportunities. Robert Kiyosaki, who is a businessman as well as the best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, noted that prices of all three commodities will continuously decrease with increase in the United States dollar; thus, showing its potential after the FED pivots and reduces interest rates.
todaynftnews.com
70% of $23 million stolen funds retrieved from Transit Swap hacker
Out of the $23 million exploit funds of DEX aggregator Transit Swap, over 70% have returned, thanks to the on-time response from multiple blockchain security firms. On October 1, a hacker exploited an internal flaw on a swap, leading to DEX aggregator losing hefty funds. Security firms such as SlowMist,...
todaynftnews.com
US regulators say crypto poses hazards to financial stability, regulations coming soon
Top US authorities suggested several new protections on Monday to make sure that the stability of the US financial system is not jeopardized by a developing and unregulated cryptocurrency industry. Regulators urged Congress to enact legislation to address the systemic risks brought on by the rise of stablecoins, a type...
todaynftnews.com
Du enters Metaverse to improve its network infrastructure performance
According to its chief technology officer, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), the Dubai-based telecom provider du is utilizing the potential of the metaverse to improve the capabilities of its network. According to Saleem AlBlooshi, the corporation is embarking on a “strong initiative” to build digital twins of its data centers...
todaynftnews.com
‘I Don’t Understand the Politicizing of a Technology,’ says TIME President
Web3 was not included in the plan, as per Keith Grossman, TIME President. He has opened about how TIME changed permanently via NFTs and crypto besides sharing his views on Web3 skeptics. Grossman said that bringing TIME into Web3 was never planned. They were reintegrating a brand that was literally...
Pinnacle Realty Advisors Closes Seed Round With Launchpad Capital, Raises Over $5M to Date
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Cloud-based real estate brokerage, Pinnacle Realty Advisors, announces the closing of its seed round led by Launchpad Capital and the acquisition of technology firm, Realthy.io, to fuel growth of the subscription-based real estate firm and bring transparent pricing and proprietary software to its agents. Launchpad Capital’s Founder, Ryan Gilbert , will join Pinnacle Realty Advisors Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005168/en/ Pinnacle Realty Advisors closes seed round led by Launchpad Capital (Graphic: Business Wire)
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100
Volatile markets create good entry points into stocks, and new investors should try to learn a lot from this period.
Three things to consider if Internet of Things is part of your digital transformation
From daily consumer conveniences such as turning lights on and off from your smartphone to robust systems that help organizations manage supply chain, employ predictive maintenance, or monitor environmental data — the Internet of Things (IoT) plays a critical connective role. If you’re considering a change to your IoT services, or a change to another software solution, review the following key steps. ...
todaynftnews.com
Tamadoge’s NFT collection to launch on October 6
Tamadoge has confirmed launching a new NFT collection this week on October 6. Tamadoge is a blockchain-based P2E game ecosystem that enables users to mint, breed and fight to own a Tamadoge pet in the metaverse. The official site publication Tamadoge is expected to release a brand new NFT collection...
LISTEN: The stocks are making a comeback. But is it for the long term?
Jim Welsh, Macro Strategist and Portfolio Manager at Macro Tides in San Diego, joins us to discuss the recent comeback for stocks and if the rally has long term legs.
todaynftnews.com
Beeple warns his Discord server members about wallet drainer exploit
Beeple shared that links that point to his Discord server are compromised. The links are directed towards a harmful copycat server, which can result in users’ losing their assets in case they link a wallet for verification. There’s been an increase in such illegal activities since the past months....
todaynftnews.com
PussyDAO to sell physical underwear via Solana NFTs
Shaking up the world of retail and apparel, PussyDAO intends to utilize Solana-based non-fungible tokens in the form of redemption coupons to buy stuff such as streetwear and underwear. Izzy Howell, founder and CEO, who was previously the head of growth at Cypher, a Solana derivatives protocol, said that she...
Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast: These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%
Moody's Analytics now expects a peak-to-trough U.S. home price decline of 10%. But these markets could get hit much harder.
