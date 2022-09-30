Energy companies are a monopoly. They can literally set the price to $5000/day and you will still pay it. Maybe you just need to "grind" harder and get that 4th job or work an extra 60 hours on top of the 60 you're already working. PULL THEM BOOTSTRAPS!
we energy still haven't been held accountable for the last $300 million solar disaster. all the land the took though emanate domain then found out the sand Barrens they bought were to environmental fragile for the expansive project. so now they own a protected wildlife preserve at the exspence of the customers. they are not trust worthy so anything they say is usually a lie.
stop making this a race issue. there are plenty of white people who live on fixed incomes who will be struggling with these increases. my budget billing went from $93 to $104 and now it will go up again.
