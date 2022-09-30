ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Tab

Everything Lancs students wish they’d known when they were freshers

I don’t know if you’ve noticed at all, but it’s Freshers’ Week. The one week of the year where you can go out every night and claim it’s for your social wellbeing. But between the nights out and getting to know the people you’ll be living with for the next year, Freshers’ can still be a pretty intimidating time. Some things just aren’t quite so obvious as they should be and it’s difficult to know the best way to spend your time.
The Tab

Here’s everything happening at Lancaster Uni for Black History Month

October is Black History Month in the UK, and Lancaster University Library has put together a timetable of events for staff and students to celebrate and learn about Black history. The events are in collaboration with a number of Lancaster-based organisations including the Why is My Curriculum White? Campaign, the...
HackerNoon

The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 28

Make a few lines of capital N as a movement drill before practicing the word Noon. Repeated letters and words should always be considered movement drills. Strive for a firmer, lighter motion constantly. Examine all letters and words practiced with special reference to firm, smooth lines, their direction, size, distances between letters, height and width of the different parts, connecting lines, the finishing lines in the final letters, and every little detail.
psychologytoday.com

The Paradox of Religiosity and Dishonesty

Most people believe that religious people are more honest than non-religious people. There is convincing evidence that religious people view lying more negatively than non-religious people do. It turns out that religious people lie at least or maybe more than non-religious people do. People may be predisposed toward honesty, even...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kimberly Menzies Learns How Little Usman Really Thinks of Her

On this weekend’s explosive episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly and Usman had their ups and downs. (And we don’t just mean the, ahem, birthday yammy) He was unsure if she could behave herself, then they were very happy, and then they had a new (old) conflict.
The Tab

University of Birmingham student hate-crimed at Birmingham Pride 2022

A University of Birmingham student has spoken out after being the victim of a homophobic hate crime at Birmingham Pride 2022. Raphael Kohn, 20, is studying medicine at Birmingham. Birmingham Pride took place last weekend on the 23rd, 24th and 25th of September. Pride is meant to be a safe...
The Tab

10 reasons to join the Cambridge Tab

A new year is rapidly approaching which can mean only one thing, it’s time to join a new society! And what could possibly be a better option for an eager fresher or a bored second year than joining Cambridge’s most popular student society: the Tab!. Applications are open...
The Tab

Freshers’ Week FOMO Part One: The Lancaster Linkup

It’s no secret that Freshers’ Week is one of the most renowned experiences of university life. First, second, third, and even fourth year+ come together in a week long frenzy of drinking, partying, and forgetting that real life actually exists. Not only is Freshers’ Week a seven-day long bender, but it is also the time when everybody moves back to uni and reunites with friends that they haven’t seen for the three months of summer.
The Tab

19 Lancs secrets freshers should know before term starts

Going to a new uni there are always a lot of unknowns, especially when you’re at Lancs which seems to be the dark horse of northern unis. Today, we’ve compiled all the secrets and tips we have about the best places, offers, and must-haves as a Lancaster student.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Incremental Conditioning Revisited

(Originally published October 2020) 2 Timothy 3:2-5 “For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away!
The Guardian

Jews. In Their Own Words. review – an illuminating, unsettling study of prejudice

This brave and necessary show was conceived, according to its writer, the Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland, as the Royal Court’s attempt to make amends for staging a play last year judged to be antisemitic. It was the inspiration of the actor Tracy-Ann Oberman, and is an involving correction, going way beyond record-straightening and guaranteed to stir argument. I am not Jewish but went to the performance with my husband who is – and, as we left the theatre, we talked about the question of to whom the piece is addressed. I felt that it is intended to urge a leftwing, non-Jewish audience to interrogate unconsciously held prejudices. My husband countered that it is as much for Jews – he found it an illuminating and unsettling evening.
howafrica.com

Inspiring: At 51, Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor

An auto mechanic, who opened his first shop when he was 19 years old, took a new career path in his 50s by becoming a medical doctor. In an interview with Fox News, Dr. Carl Allamby said he piqued an interest to pursue a career in medicine during his childhood.
