10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to stay when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Energy developer minimizes Grand Junction solar farm’s visual impactMatt WhittakerGrand Junction, CO
What Entertainment Options are Missing in Grand Junction?
Grand Junction and western Colorado are one of the best places to live in Colorado if you love the outdoors. We have tons of fun stuff to do here if you like to hike, fish, camp, or mountain bike. Sadly, not everyone likes these activities or is able to do...
You Herd it Here: These Are Grand Junction’s Greatest Of All Time Employees
The city of Grand Junction recently filled a few positions that could only have been taken by the absolute best. According to a press release from the city of Grand Junction, Colorado, a herd of goats has been hired to clean up what humans, machines, and even chemicals couldn't. Overgrown...
October Events You Don’t Want To Miss In Grand Junction Colorado
Fall is in full swing, and October's social calendar is a busy one in Grand Junction. September was such a busy month across the Grand Valley with so many cool things happening including Winefest, the Downtown Car Show, and Fruita Fall Festival. You might think things are going to slow down in October but that just isn't the case.
What Could the Grand Junction Rockies Change their Name To?
Funny + Obscene Banned Colorado License Plates Will Make You Giggle. Road rage is bad enough. Imagine if you had to pull up behind a car with a license plate insulting you. Luckily, the state of Colorado has banned some of these license plates to make the roads a happier place.
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
nbc11news.com
Verizon outage reported in Grand Junction
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Verizon customers in Grand Junction may be without service today as an outage appears to be affecting most of the Grand Valley. According to downdetector.com, more than 300 customers have reported a loss of service since 7 a.m. this morning. A Verizon spokesperson said that...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
nbc11news.com
True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado that let to an FBI raid in 2018. The proof-of-concept, titled Cremains Unknown, follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed
With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You
Stereotypes are just a part of life. No matter what, we'll always hear them about certain things, and have to discern them from reality and ultimately form our own opinion based on personal experiences. And, like everything else, we'll always hear stereotypes about the places we live. Sure, negative stereotypes...
Colorado’s Highlands Distillery Serves Cocktails From a Yurt Bar
Grand Junction's Highlands Craft Distillery has created a high alpine hangout, unlike anywhere else in the state. The distillery serves its vodka and gin-based cocktails from a bar located in a bright teal yurt that's behind the main building. The yurt bar opened earlier this year but has already become...
SHOTS FIRED: Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
These Sweet Pets Are Ready For Adoption Today In Grand Junction
If you are ready to take the plunge and get a new pet, check out our sweet pets of the week that are eager to find new homes. Every week I bring you pets of the week - and every week it seems like there is at least one of them that is calling my name and asking to come home with me. This week certainly is no different.
Juvenile attacked with "sharp-edged weapon" at Colorado park
The Rifle Police Department is investigating a serious assault incident that resulted in two juveniles getting injured at Centennial Park on Thursday. According to police, the two girls got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, one of the girls allegedly assaulted the other with a "sharp-edged weapon".
Photos from Fall Color Weekend on Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Fall Color Weekend on the Grand Mesa is a great time to enjoy the bursts of gold that signal the arrival of the fall season. We decided to take a look and brought back several gold bursts in the photos below. Fall color is back in the Mesa Lakes area....
Win Cash: Tell Us Where You Would Spend Up to $30K in Grand Junction
Win Cash is back with your shot at up to $30,000. That's a ton of money for paying off bills, taking a vacation, or granting a bucket-list wish! The best part is, it's so EASY to win. Enter codes on our app to win cash. The more codes you enter...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs after accident in Glenwood Canyon
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been reopened at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs Friday evening a traffic accident in Glenwood Canyon prompted a near 2-1/2 hour closure, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert. The highway closed just before 5:30 p.m. and was reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Support Local...
KJCT8
Grand Junction launches national search for new police chief
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has officially launched a nationwide search for a new Chief of Police. The public is invited to provide their personal input for the qualities and qualifications they want to see in the next Chief of Police. The public is invited to share their thoughts on October 11, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the City Fire Department Training Room at 625 Ute. Avenue.
nbc11news.com
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
