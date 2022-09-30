ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Verizon outage reported in Grand Junction

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Verizon customers in Grand Junction may be without service today as an outage appears to be affecting most of the Grand Valley. According to downdetector.com, more than 300 customers have reported a loss of service since 7 a.m. this morning. A Verizon spokesperson said that...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado that let to an FBI raid in 2018. The proof-of-concept, titled Cremains Unknown, follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy....
MONTROSE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed

With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

SHOTS FIRED: Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Juvenile attacked with "sharp-edged weapon" at Colorado park

The Rifle Police Department is investigating a serious assault incident that resulted in two juveniles getting injured at Centennial Park on Thursday. According to police, the two girls got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, one of the girls allegedly assaulted the other with a "sharp-edged weapon".
RIFLE, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction launches national search for new police chief

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has officially launched a nationwide search for a new Chief of Police. The public is invited to provide their personal input for the qualities and qualifications they want to see in the next Chief of Police. The public is invited to share their thoughts on October 11, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the City Fire Department Training Room at 625 Ute. Avenue.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

