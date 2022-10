The Geography Department Professional Speaker Series welcomes Ohio University alumnus Justin Goodwin on Friday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. at Clippinger 119. Goodwin, transportation planning manager of the City of Columbus Department of Public Service, will give an in-person colloquium talk on “A City in Transition: Charting a Path to Equitable and Sustainable Growth in Columbus.” His talk is open to the public.

ATHENS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO