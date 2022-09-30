ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

City Temporarily Switches Western Greensboro to Winston-Salem Water

Greensboro, North Carolina
 4 days ago

Starting Monday, October 3, Greensboro will temporarily switch the western part of the city from its chloramine-treated water to Winston-Salem’s free chlorination water, both treatments being standard disinfectants in drinking water. The switch is due to Greensboro’s storage tank maintenance and will be in effect until mid-November.

The area affected is in western Greensboro around the Piedmont Triad International Airport, near Regional Road and Swing Road, and extends west to the county line at Colfax. See map for locations.

During this time, some users may notice temporary taste or odor differences. This is normal and does not adversely impact the water quality. Both chlorinated and chloraminated water are safe for drinking, cooking, and other general uses. Specialized industries such as medical facilities offering kidney dialysis, fish tanks and pond owners, and some businesses that use water in their production process should take precautions and may require adjustments to their current filtration and treatment systems. These customers will be contacted directly.

For more information, call the Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Questions? Contact Dell Harney at 336-373-7900.

