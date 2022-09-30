Read full article on original website
Related
750thegame.com
Beavers fall 42-16 to Utah, passing woes continue
Utah quarterback Cam Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead No. 12 Utah to a 42-16 victory over Oregon State on Saturday. The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to emphatically avenge their only Pac-12 loss...
750thegame.com
Ducks roll Stanford 45-27, move to 12th in AP Top-25
The Oregon Ducks remained perfect in Pac-12 so far with a convincing 45-27 win over Stanford. Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) led 10-3 midway through the second quarter when Bo Nix and Bucky Irving combined to lead an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. On the ensuing possession for Stanford (1-3, 0-3), Safety Bennett Williams forced a fumble by Ben Yurosek and Noah Sewell returned it 21 yards to the four yard line to setup Bo Nix for his first of two rushing touchdowns on the night.
Comments / 0