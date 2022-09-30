The Oregon Ducks remained perfect in Pac-12 so far with a convincing 45-27 win over Stanford. Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) led 10-3 midway through the second quarter when Bo Nix and Bucky Irving combined to lead an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. On the ensuing possession for Stanford (1-3, 0-3), Safety Bennett Williams forced a fumble by Ben Yurosek and Noah Sewell returned it 21 yards to the four yard line to setup Bo Nix for his first of two rushing touchdowns on the night.

EUGENE, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO