Trina gracefully took the stage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards to accept this year’s “I Am Hip Hop” honor. Presented by Remy Ma and Slip-N-Slide founder Trick Daddy, the Miami-bred rapper was celebrated in a video tribute narrated by DJ Drama. The clip featured commentary from Missy Elliott, Killer Mike, Latto, City Girls, and Trick Daddy. Accepting the honor, “Da Baddest Bi**h” emotionally thanked God as well as her mother. More from VIBE.comTrina And Saucy Santana Encourage Voting In New Song "No Voting No Vucking"Kodak Black Pays Homage To PnB Rock In 2022 Bet Hip Hop Awards PerformanceLoud...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO