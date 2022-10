Advance Fire Department will hold its annual Fall BBQ from 8 a.m. until sold out on Friday, Oct. 7 at Station 2 on Firehouse Road. There will not be indoor eating and socializing. Customers will line up in their cars on Firehouse Road to order and receive their pork barbecue, which will be sold in one pound packages at $15 each.Each package will come with one pound of chopped pork, slaw, and 4 buns.

ADVANCE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO