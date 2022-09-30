Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants
Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense. The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens
The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?
The 2022 NFL season is a month old. And for each thing we thought we knew about how this season would pan out, there has been another that has not. We figured the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are. The Bills outlasted the Ravens in a wild one in Baltimore on Sunday, while the Chiefs posted arguably the most impressive win of Week 4, handling the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday night.
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Mike Boone, Geno Smith Surprise as Top Pickups
The first month of the 2022 NFL season is in the rear-view, so managers should have a clear idea of how their fantasy teams are performing and what they are capable of for the remainder of the campaign. If you are struggling and have glaring holes on your roster, it’s...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Wouldn't Play Cooper Rush over a Healthy Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and despite backup Cooper Rush leading the team to a 3-1 record in his stead, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday there was no scenario in which they stick with him over a healthy Prescott.
Bleacher Report
Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg
Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
Bleacher Report
Colts' Shaquille Leonard Nursing Broken Nose in Addition to Concussion After Week 4
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a broken nose, in addition to a concussion, in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday. Leonard is still dealing with "significant" swelling to the area, and the extent of the damage is unclear. "He's the heart and...
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Will a QB Rise to the Top of the 2023 Class?
NFL scouts are on the road with nearly a third of the college football season already over. What they've likely learned is that the 2023 draft class is vastly different from the April one. Multiple quarterbacks are in the discussion to be first-round picks after only one heard their name...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Know What Jalen Ramsey Was Doing on 57-Yard TD
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took advantage of an off-balance Jalen Ramsey on his 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel said he was puzzled by Ramsey's approach against him in the...
Bleacher Report
John Madden's Family, Cal Poly Building $30M Football Facility to Honor NFL HOFer
Legendary NFL head coach and commentator John Madden's legacy will be honored with a $30 million football facility at his alma mater, Cal Poly. The school announced its plans Saturday during halftime of the team's home game against Sacramento State. Front Office Sports shared some designs for the facility:. A...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Russell Wilson 'Super Confident' in Status for Week 5 amid Shoulder Injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a little banged up heading into Week 5, but he believes he'll be just fine for the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson, who was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough because of a shoulder injury, told reporters he's "super confident" that he'll...
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Tom Brady Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has 'Got a Great Career Ahead of Him'
As Tom Brady's legendary career winds down, he got a front-row seat for Patrick Mahomes at the apex of his powers Sunday night. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns against an interception to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady's Buccaneers, earning plaudits from the future Hall of Famer in the process.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Travis Kelce Passes Rob Gronkowski for 5th-Most Receiving Yards by TE
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is well on his way to becoming one of the best to ever play the position, and he continued his ascent up the record books on Sunday. After making a catch in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kelce moved past Rob Gronkowski for the fifth-most career receiving yards by a tight end:
Bleacher Report
San Francisco 49ers' Recipe for Success in 2022 Is Simple: Deebo and D
The letter of the day in San Francisco is "D" for Deebo Samuel, DeMeco Ryans and dominant defense. All three will continue to serve as the guiding force behind whatever success the 49ers experience this season. The blueprint is simple yet effective. Ryans' résumé, in particular, received a significant boost...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says He's Always Wanted to Team Up with Odell Beckham Jr.
Whether wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns this season and what teams he signs with if he does are some of the biggest question marks of the 2022 NFL campaign, and he can count Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a fan. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee...
Bleacher Report
John Harbaugh: Going for TD Over FG Gave Ravens 'Best Chance' to Beat Bills
The Baltimore Ravens could have taken the lead in the final five minutes of Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills if they kicked a field goal on 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line, but head coach John Harbaugh elected to go for it. Lamar Jackson threw an interception in the end...
