Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants
Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense. The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens
The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Video: Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackles Person Running on Field During MNF Game vs. 49ers
Television broadcasts of NFL games rarely show people who run on the field in an effort to discourage others from doing so in the future. Perhaps showing the person who ran on the field during Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams might have been the move if the hope was to discourage copycats.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?
The 2022 NFL season is a month old. And for each thing we thought we knew about how this season would pan out, there has been another that has not. We figured the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are. The Bills outlasted the Ravens in a wild one in Baltimore on Sunday, while the Chiefs posted arguably the most impressive win of Week 4, handling the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday night.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Wouldn't Play Cooper Rush over a Healthy Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and despite backup Cooper Rush leading the team to a 3-1 record in his stead, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday there was no scenario in which they stick with him over a healthy Prescott.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
Bleacher Report
Former Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst to Receive $11M Contract Buyout After Firing
Paul Chryst is no longer the head football coach at Wisconsin, and he took a reduced buyout as he was fired. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg noted the school said he accepted a reduced buyout of $11 million. He had approximately $20 million remaining on his deal that ran through January 2027....
Bleacher Report
John Madden's Family, Cal Poly Building $30M Football Facility to Honor NFL HOFer
Legendary NFL head coach and commentator John Madden's legacy will be honored with a $30 million football facility at his alma mater, Cal Poly. The school announced its plans Saturday during halftime of the team's home game against Sacramento State. Front Office Sports shared some designs for the facility:. A...
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Will a QB Rise to the Top of the 2023 Class?
NFL scouts are on the road with nearly a third of the college football season already over. What they've likely learned is that the 2023 draft class is vastly different from the April one. Multiple quarterbacks are in the discussion to be first-round picks after only one heard their name...
Bleacher Report
Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg
Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Know What Jalen Ramsey Was Doing on 57-Yard TD
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took advantage of an off-balance Jalen Ramsey on his 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel said he was puzzled by Ramsey's approach against him in the...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Sends LeBron James, Twitter into Frenzy as Chiefs Top Tom Brady, Bucs
Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but Sunday belonged to the younger legend in the making. Patrick Mahomes put on an absolute show and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Kansas City bounced back from a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and improved to 3-1.
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Tom Brady Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has 'Got a Great Career Ahead of Him'
As Tom Brady's legendary career winds down, he got a front-row seat for Patrick Mahomes at the apex of his powers Sunday night. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns against an interception to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady's Buccaneers, earning plaudits from the future Hall of Famer in the process.
Bleacher Report
Colts' Shaquille Leonard Nursing Broken Nose in Addition to Concussion After Week 4
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a broken nose, in addition to a concussion, in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday. Leonard is still dealing with "significant" swelling to the area, and the extent of the damage is unclear. "He's the heart and...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' J.J. Watt to Play After He Had His 'Heart Shocked Back into Rhythm'
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt revealed on Twitter Sunday that he had a heart issue earlier in the week:. A-Fib stands for atrial fibrillation, which is an arrhythmia featuring an irregular heart rhythm. Watt was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a...
Bleacher Report
Cam Reddish Exits Knicks vs. Pistons Preseason Game With Ankle Injury
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish suffered a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced. Reddish notched three points, one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes before exiting. The Knicks acquired Reddish...
Bleacher Report
San Francisco 49ers' Recipe for Success in 2022 Is Simple: Deebo and D
The letter of the day in San Francisco is "D" for Deebo Samuel, DeMeco Ryans and dominant defense. All three will continue to serve as the guiding force behind whatever success the 49ers experience this season. The blueprint is simple yet effective. Ryans' résumé, in particular, received a significant boost...
Bleacher Report
Davante Adams Talks Raiders' Win, Derek Carr, Super Bowl and More in B/R Interview
Most wide receivers would be thrilled with a four-game start to the season that included three touchdown catches and two games of more than 100 receiving yards. Most wide receivers aren't Davante Adams. "There's been some good things to build on, but I think I have even higher standards than...
