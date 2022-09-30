ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens

The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?

The 2022 NFL season is a month old. And for each thing we thought we knew about how this season would pan out, there has been another that has not. We figured the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are. The Bills outlasted the Ravens in a wild one in Baltimore on Sunday, while the Chiefs posted arguably the most impressive win of Week 4, handling the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday night.
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Wouldn't Play Cooper Rush over a Healthy Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and despite backup Cooper Rush leading the team to a 3-1 record in his stead, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday there was no scenario in which they stick with him over a healthy Prescott.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Will a QB Rise to the Top of the 2023 Class?

NFL scouts are on the road with nearly a third of the college football season already over. What they've likely learned is that the 2023 draft class is vastly different from the April one. Multiple quarterbacks are in the discussion to be first-round picks after only one heard their name...
Bleacher Report

Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes Sends LeBron James, Twitter into Frenzy as Chiefs Top Tom Brady, Bucs

Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but Sunday belonged to the younger legend in the making. Patrick Mahomes put on an absolute show and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Kansas City bounced back from a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and improved to 3-1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' J.J. Watt to Play After He Had His 'Heart Shocked Back into Rhythm'

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt revealed on Twitter Sunday that he had a heart issue earlier in the week:. A-Fib stands for atrial fibrillation, which is an arrhythmia featuring an irregular heart rhythm. Watt was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a...
Bleacher Report

Cam Reddish Exits Knicks vs. Pistons Preseason Game With Ankle Injury

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish suffered a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced. Reddish notched three points, one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes before exiting. The Knicks acquired Reddish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

San Francisco 49ers' Recipe for Success in 2022 Is Simple: Deebo and D

The letter of the day in San Francisco is "D" for Deebo Samuel, DeMeco Ryans and dominant defense. All three will continue to serve as the guiding force behind whatever success the 49ers experience this season. The blueprint is simple yet effective. Ryans' résumé, in particular, received a significant boost...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

