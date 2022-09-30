The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. There was one public comment. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the September 6, 2022, special meeting and the September 12, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 69 payees in the amount of $288,102.96; Appointment of Elle Cole to the DEI Committee.

SALINE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO