Chelsea Tennis Wins Honor & Glory Tournament
The Chelsea tennis team continued to show that it will be a force to be reckoned with in the D3 state finals this season after the Bulldogs won Trenton’s 76th Annual Honor and Glory Tournament Saturday. The Bulldogs did not lose a set all day with all eight flights...
Chelsea Cross Country Teams Have Strong Week
The Chelsea cross country teams keep pushing forward with some strong finishes for the Bulldogs this week. The boys won the second SEC White jamboree of the season, while the girls finished in second, just one point out of first. The second White jamboree featured three of the top ten...
Dexter Swim and Dive Splits Pair of Meets
The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team split a pair of meets last week at the midway point of the season. The Dreadnaughts opened the week with a 112-74 win over Fenton. Jillian Kinnard, Delaney Parker, Harper Brown, and Marea Balcom opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.
Dexter Girls 3rd, Boys 4th at Second SEC Jamboree
The Dexter cross country teams had another strong showing against some of the best teams in the state with a third-place finish by the girls and a fourth-place finish by the boys at the second SEC Red jamboree of the season. The boys and girls races combined had six top...
Spooky Stories, Part 1 of 4
’Tis the season in which ghost stories are resurrected. Here is a list of local and area ghost tours/hunts:. Chelsea Area Historical Society- Jasen King is hosting an 80 minute walking tour in Chelsea, starting at the Museum (128 Jackson St.) at 8pm. October 22 and 29. To register, email creswej@gmail.com. Money can be delivered to the Museum or paid via PayPal to treasurer@chelseahistory.org. Make note of type and quantity of tickets needed. $10/members, $13/non-members.
Lodi Twp: Notice of Public Accuracy Test
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the November 8, 2022 Primary Election Public Accuracy Test will be held on October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Lodi Township Hall at 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law. Published in compliance with Section 168.798 of Michigan Election Law.
Get involved in Art Around Saline
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. The Art Around Saline project, organized by the Saline Arts and Culture Committee, is beginning its seventh year of supporting local artists through displays of public artwork throughout the city of Saline – and it needs your help!
Dexter Twp: Notice of Voter Registration Deadline Oct. 24
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Dexter Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.
Lima Twp: Notice of Voter Registration
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Lima Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Lima Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms may be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.
Dexter Mayor Candidate Meet and Mingle
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Come meet and mingle with Dexter Mayor candidate Zach Michels in Monument Park. I look forward to meeting you, hearing your priorities, and sharing mine.
Saline Grapples With Skyrocketing Water Bills
The City of Saline was expecting that water and sewer bills for its residents would go up only modestly this quarter. But the Saline City Council Chamber was filled, Monday evening, with residents complaining of rates that had gone up by hundreds of dollars. Some saw their bills go up by thousands.
Saline: City Council Mtg Synopsis Sept 6
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. There was one public comment. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the September 6, 2022, special meeting and the September 12, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 69 payees in the amount of $288,102.96; Appointment of Elle Cole to the DEI Committee.
