The DataSet Shop Launches The Largest Collection of Legally Clean Datasets Creating a New Paradigm For AI Training
The Dataset Shop offers millions of images, including the largest collection of biometrically released images exclusively constructed for generative AI training. vAIsual’s real life dataset features over 1500 identities that have been captured from dozens of angles and prepared specifically for AI training. New York, NY – October 4,...
The Valley Business Broker Steve Barnett helps evaluate and Grow Business post-pandemic
The Covid pandemic has shown how short life is, and how precious ones years are. It may be time to move ahead. For those waiting to sell until revenues increase, or the economy improves, or new marketing kicks in… time is wasting. Wouldn’t you rather be spending time traveling, being with family, enjoying their retirement? Steve Barnett found that after so many years in business, most improvements would have already been made.
Remote Dynamics PH – Train and Scale Teams without Hassle
Outsourcing firm Remote Dynamics PH (RDPH) has recently partnered with leading SaaS platform Trainual to streamline work processes for incoming virtual assistants. The outsourcing firm joins the thousands of businesses in more than 177 countries that have built their playbooks with Trainual’s help. At its core, RDPH was founded...
The Crypto Oasis Partners with Plato & Amplifi in the Middle East Region
Inacta which is part of Crypto Oasis partners with Plato & Amplifi for the Middle East. Plato / Amplifi will be used to distribute and syndicate content & PR Globally. Plato’s AI curates the latest sector intelligence with insights into the people and companies. Inacta Comms which is part...
The Key: An All-in-One Web 3.0 Community-Making Platform in Pre-Launch
How do the future leaders of tomorrow get the edge that they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world? While there is no shortage of business gurus online, finding a wise mentor and building a loyal business network is no easy task. The Key is here to change that.
Populis Digital Takes Pride In Announcing Advanced Web Design And Digital Marketing Services To Health And Beauty Centers
The company specializes in web design and digital marketing, helping people to grow their businesses. Populis Digital has announced its advanced services to help a variety of companies, including health and wellness centers, to attract more visitors by carefully designing websites. Being an experienced web design and digital marketing agency for many years, Populis Digital has become a leading company with a solid reputation and customer base for offering top-notch digital services to its customers. The company specializes in affordable web design and digital marketing for e-Commerce stores, e-Learning platforms, and company profiles.
Hoverboards.co.nz Providing Affordable and Capable New Products
Hoverboards.co.nz is adding new items at a discounted price while still maintaining high quality. They offer a great warranty and excellent customer service to go along with all products. October 4, 2022 – The most popular hoverboard and electric scooter retailer in New Zealand made major waves earlier this week...
Vitality IO, Inc. reimagines building management systems to optimize energy management during rolling blackouts.
Leading energy management software provider, Vitality, sets the new standard for managing rolling blackouts to minimize related charges for buildings. Vitality IO, Inc. is a nationally recognized energy management software for energy metering, dashboards, and analytics. The company continues to expand its reach and capabilities to serve more users in all markets with their energy-related issues.
Crypto Oasis to host 3 pivotal Web3-related sessions at the inaugural Dubai Metaverse Assembly
Crypto Oasis will discuss the potential of an exhilarating virtual environment with a global metaverse community. The first two sessions by Crypto Oasis will focus on Digital Economy and Venture Capital in the Metaverse.The third session will be a thought leadership talk about Crypto Oasis supporting Web3 technologies and entrepreneurs in the Middle East.Crypto Oasis will participate in the metaverse assembly among over 300 global experts, policymakers, thought leaders and decision-makers.
Learn Data Analytics emerges as the go-to data analytics training platform for businesses
Learn Data Analytics is extending state-of-the-art beginner-friendly online certificate data analytics courses with live training sessions, by seasoned trainers. Ontario – October 04, 2022 – With Big Data ruling the roost today, many businesses are increasingly looking for assistance with data analysis, interpretation, and presentation. In that light, Toronto-based Learn Data Analytics has reportedly emerged as the one-stop platform for industry-leading online certificate data analytics courses. The leading online and live data analytics training center offers training on tested and proven business practices in the data learning and interpretation field by seasoned instructors.
How DesignSlic Media is Helping Ecommerce Store Owners Boost Their Store Conversion Rates up to 11.65 Times?
Designslic is one of the go-to service providers for a large number of clients that are looking to convert their websites into money-making machines. The company and its experienced staff can easily skyrocket the conversion rate of any ecom stores and thus provide store owners with those dream conversion rates that they’ve always targeted.
Nishit Aggarwal from @travelwithnishit Launches a Digital Marketing company called IG BEAST MEDIA
Nishit Aggarwal, who is an avid traveller and blogger, has announced the launch of his new digital marketing company called IG BEAST MEDIA. The company will offer services such as social media management, website design and SEO. Nishit’s goal is to help small businesses grow and reach their target audience through online channels. He believes that with the right marketing strategy, any business can succeed. IG BEAST MEDIA is based in New Delhi, India.
Wide Range of Vehicle Services and Finance Solutions with Cryptocurrency Platform, Plus Mobile Apps and Wellness Product Divisions: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SRCO)
Multiple Subsidiaries in Finance, Mobile Apps & Wellness Sectors. iMobile Solutions Vehicle Service Selected by Winter Haven, FL Country Club. ZAGMotoX Motor Sports Company Signed as iMobile Solutions Client. Leon County, FL Sheriff’s Dept. Joins Municipal Lease Program. Cryptocurrency Payment Platform Launched with a Range of Options. Sparta Commercial...
AAeGift Rewards Introduces an All-in-One B2B Digital Rewards & Incentives Platform
AAeGift Rewards is an innovative e-gift card platform providing incentives, employee rewards/recognition, marketing rewards, and royalties. To suit the needs of B2B clients that buy eGift cards for their employees, customers, and clients, AAeGift Rewards has developed a comprehensive platform that provides A to Z solutions. AAeGift Rewards operates through a fast and uncomplicated process, as customers can purchase, pay for, send, and receive the B2B eGift cards all in one step, without having to navigate any extra hoops along the way. After a purchase is made, electronic gift cards are instantly sent to the intended recipient. Hence, customers can request contactless gift delivery from their respective teams. In a similar vein, the delivery timing can be planned ahead, and discounts will be provided for any bulk gift card order.
Orthodontist Marketing Expert Releases New Book “The Ultimate Treatment Coordinator”
HIP Creative’s orthodontist marketing expert, Luke Infinger, has announced the release of his new book titled “The Ultimate Treatment Coordinator.” The book is available on Amazon and provides marketing advice for treatment coordinators. In the book, Infinger provides strategies for attracting new patients, retaining current patients, and increasing treatment coordinator productivity. This will lead to more satisfied patients and a more successful orthodontic practice.
Science And Digital Technology In Harmony
Singapore – Oct 4, 2022 – Vista Health Pte Ltd, a life sciences consulting and advisory company, Incuna Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd, an award-winning agency, specialising in digital services and products for the healthcare and life sciences sector, and Fusion Solutions Ltd, a digital healthcare and healthcare education company from the UK, announced their merger today, creating a next generation healthcare advisory services and digital technology company. The combined company will operate as Vista Health Pte. Ltd.
Touchpoint Group’s Banking App Analytics and Insights Reporting: Now Available on Temenos Exchange
Prioritize where to invest resources in a mobile app maintenance and development by understanding the pain points of customers at scale. Comprehensive, granular insight reports highlight exactly where there are or could be opportunities for improvement. Leverage Touchpoint Group’s 20+ years of experience to streamline processes and maximize results.
SpectrumX: Enhances facilities as trials and momentum accelerates
SpectrumX are leaders in patented formulations of HOCl. A healthcare and pharmaceutical company has revealed major upgrades at its Cheshire production facility. SpectrumX said a recent revamp at its base in Knutsford will allow it to move forward for production of the pharmaceutical drug substance, SPC-069, for clinical trials. Key...
Guardian Marketing Emerges as the Ultimate Marketing Solution
Nikos Dritsakos and Ahmed Yasser, two college 3rd-year students, started a revolutionary business that caters to all the marketing needs of clients across Canada. Guardian Marketing is a company that provides marketing clients with all the necessary tools to skyrocket their sales. Owned by two young entrepreneurs, Nikos and Ahmed, the company offers services that cater to all marketing needs in one place without the hassle of jumping from provider to provider. The two college students had launched other ventures before and got the idea of Guardian Marketing when looking for marketing for their friend’s business.
Stanford Start-up Furpeeps Labs Launches “Smarter Water,” a Unique Product That Turns a Pet’s Water Bowl Into a Toothbrush.
Matching extraordinary homes with extraordinary individuals. Tanya Cosmini has been selected among over a hundred realtors to be the Broker and Owner of 2 Realty One Group Franchises in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, Florida. Being an exceptional Realtor with over 15 years of experience taking the Real Estate industry up a notch, Tanya will bring her expertise to ensure that customers and real estate agents excel. She is set to build a powerhouse team that will improve the real estate industry standards while representing the best interest of customers.
