Germany's RWE Expands US Green Power Portfolio
German utility RWE is expanding its renewable power operations in the US with the acquisition of the Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses. After contracting in the previous two months, India's demand for refined fuels picked up in September. The Ivy League school becomes the latest — and one of the...
UK supermarkets accused of raising fuel margins despite petrol price drop
Cost of filling up car has fallen to below £90 but RAC says major retailers are taking extra 10p a litre in margins
Opec-Plus Output Threat Boosts Brent Price
Traders greeted the start of the fourth quarter with a 4% upswing in the Brent price, which was primarily fed by Opec-plus preparing for what it called a large production cut when its ministers meet on Oct. 5. US natural gas futures ended Monday's session down 29.6¢ at $6.47/MMBtu and...
Appetite for New Nuclear Gets Energy Security Boost
Energy shortages prompted by the war in Ukraine, alongside the momentum toward carbon-free energy, have boosted the global appetite for new nuclear this past year, with governments from the UK to Poland to Kazakhstan firming up and even expanding their nuclear ambitions. Notwithstanding Russia's decision to invade Europe's largest nuclear power plant in March, the enthusiasm seemed only to grow.
US Natgas Futures Shoot Higher Despite Indicators
US natural gas futures surprised to the upside, rising more than 5.6% Tuesday in a move that seemingly defies market realities. The Tellurian executive called on European companies to invest in the US upstream and in US liquefaction infrastructure. The Tellurian executive called on European companies to invest in the...
Opec-Plus Weighs Big Cut, Extension of Cooperation
Opec-plus is weighing a cut in oil production of 1.5 million barrels per day and is also looking at extending the cooperation agreement among its members as it seeks the right response to an uncertain demand outlook, people familiar with the matter say. A proposal along those lines has been...
UK price cap on household energy bills expected to cost £89bn
Exclusive: Liz Truss’s intervention to freeze domestic energy bills could cost between £72bn and £140bn, analysis finds
Shell CEO: Windfall Profit Taxes 'Inevitable'
As European consumers struggle with sky-high energy prices, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden says energy companies should accept that windfall taxes are "inevitable." "You cannot have a market that behaves in such a way that … is going to damage a significant part of society," Van Beurden told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.
California Governor Seeks Oil Windfall Tax
The Tellurian executive called on European companies to invest in the US upstream and in US liquefaction infrastructure. Shell's Ben van Beurden says companies should accept that windfall profit taxes are "inevitable" as European consumers struggle with sky-high energy prices.
Editorial: Why we need critical capabilities defense act
The credible threat of nuclear war has awakened Congress to bipartisan action on the need to protect U.S. critical capabilities. But incredibly the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a coalition to protect business power to transfer technology and manufacture critical goods in adversarial nations. Read more Blade Editorials The National Critical Capabilities Defense Act is a U.S. Senate Bill that requires review of foreign investment by U.S. companies and empowers the president to suspend or prohibit transactions that pose an unacceptable risk to national security.
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
Bolsonaro Exceeds Expectations in Brazil Elections
The first round of Brazil’s bitterly contested presidential elections on Sunday saw former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva finish in first place, although incumbent Jair Bolsonaro made a stronger-than-expected showing as the pair head to a runoff vote on Oct. 30. Final tallies had Lula, a left-wing former...
