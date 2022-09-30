Read full article on original website
This State Just Halted THC Testing For Drivers
It appears that dozens of drivers who might have consumed CBD have been wrongfully penalized for testing positive for THC. The Michigan State Police/Forensic Science Division (MSP/FSD) recently halted THC toxicology testing for drivers suspected to be driving under the influence of marijuana. This came after a “technical issue” that revealed that previous test methods allowed for the conversion of CBD into THC leading to false positive results.
