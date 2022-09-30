It appears that dozens of drivers who might have consumed CBD have been wrongfully penalized for testing positive for THC. The Michigan State Police/Forensic Science Division (MSP/FSD) recently halted THC toxicology testing for drivers suspected to be driving under the influence of marijuana. This came after a “technical issue” that revealed that previous test methods allowed for the conversion of CBD into THC leading to false positive results.

