What to do in Madison this week: 'John: The Last Cowboy', Little Feat and more Isthmus Picks

Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, Monday, Oct. 3, Central Library, 6 p.m.: City leadership, public space advocates and designers, and many others have pondered for decades how to best utilize the Lake Monona shore along the John Nolen Drive corridor. The city approved funding for a master planning process in 2018, and this year the Madison Parks Division launched a design challenge inviting planning teams to apply for consideration. The top three teams to emerge from that process are beginning to work on design proposals, and will introduce themselves (virtually) at this kick-off event. The meeting will also be livestreamed at the Madison City Channel.
Bloom Bake Shop to open dine-in cafe in former Crescendo

Bloom Bake Shop is coming full circle. The bakery at 1851 Monroe St., known for its cakes, breads, croissants, quiches, vegan and gluten-free options, will be opening a cafe in the now-vacant Crescendo Espresso Bar space next door at 1859 Monroe St. Crescendo’s owners closed that space in July to concentrate on their Hilldale location.
