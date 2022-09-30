Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, Monday, Oct. 3, Central Library, 6 p.m.: City leadership, public space advocates and designers, and many others have pondered for decades how to best utilize the Lake Monona shore along the John Nolen Drive corridor. The city approved funding for a master planning process in 2018, and this year the Madison Parks Division launched a design challenge inviting planning teams to apply for consideration. The top three teams to emerge from that process are beginning to work on design proposals, and will introduce themselves (virtually) at this kick-off event. The meeting will also be livestreamed at the Madison City Channel.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO