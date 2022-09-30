ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamping Show USA 2022 Off to a Good Start, Attendance Up Versus Last Year

With pre-show workshops delivered yesterday and a slate of conference sessions, the expo, and more experiences introduced today, The Glamping Show USA 2022 is in full blast. “It’s a little insane. We’re up 40% to 50% over last year’s show,” David Korse, one of the owners of the show, told Modern Campground today. “Conference sessions are packed, and everybody seems to be having a good time.”
AURORA, CO
moderncampground.com

Forest River a Bronze Partner for 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo

The RV Dealers Association (RVDA) on Thursday announced that Forest River is returning as a Bronze Partner for the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo. For Convention/Expo Committee Chair Ryan Horsey of Parkview RV Center in Smyrna, Delaware, having a sponsor with an undeniable reputation like Forest River is a good recognition of the work RVDA has put into continuously improving the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
moderncampground.com

After Hurricane Ian, South Florida National Parks and Preserve Openings Continue

South Florida national parks will open additional locations following Hurricane Ian, according to a press release by the National Parks Service (NPS). Visitors should exercise caution because of the potential for unidentified hazards on land and in park waters. Marine waters continue to be open in all locations. Current status is available on each park’s website under Alerts.
ENVIRONMENT
moderncampground.com

Winter Bookings Up 10% Across Texas Campgrounds

In a press release, the Texas Association of Campground Owners (TACO) shared that winter bookings have increased 10% versus last year for member campgrounds, RV parks, and resorts. “We have talked to dozens of park owners from central and south Texas and their booking for the winter are up approximately...
TEXAS STATE
moderncampground.com

KOA Balloon Soars High at Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

As it continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary, Kampgrounds of America (KOA) debuts the KOA hot air balloon at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The specially commissioned KOA hot balloon makes its inaugural debut at the balloon festival in New Mexico, joining over 600 balloons representing 22 countries at the festival.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

