With pre-show workshops delivered yesterday and a slate of conference sessions, the expo, and more experiences introduced today, The Glamping Show USA 2022 is in full blast. “It’s a little insane. We’re up 40% to 50% over last year’s show,” David Korse, one of the owners of the show, told Modern Campground today. “Conference sessions are packed, and everybody seems to be having a good time.”

AURORA, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO