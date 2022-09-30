Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
moderncampground.com
Glamping Show USA 2022 Off to a Good Start, Attendance Up Versus Last Year
With pre-show workshops delivered yesterday and a slate of conference sessions, the expo, and more experiences introduced today, The Glamping Show USA 2022 is in full blast. “It’s a little insane. We’re up 40% to 50% over last year’s show,” David Korse, one of the owners of the show, told Modern Campground today. “Conference sessions are packed, and everybody seems to be having a good time.”
'Amsterdam' star Mike Myers credits Chicago improv teacher for movie successes
Comedic actor Mike Myers opens up about his upcoming movie "Amsterdam," and who he credits for some of his famous skills.
What scares a grizzly bear? Guide sees ‘unbelievably phenomenal’ sight in Grand Tetons
Rare, elusive animals chased a mother bear and her cubs across the rugged terrain of the Teton Wilderness, photos show.
moderncampground.com
Forest River a Bronze Partner for 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo
The RV Dealers Association (RVDA) on Thursday announced that Forest River is returning as a Bronze Partner for the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo. For Convention/Expo Committee Chair Ryan Horsey of Parkview RV Center in Smyrna, Delaware, having a sponsor with an undeniable reputation like Forest River is a good recognition of the work RVDA has put into continuously improving the event.
moderncampground.com
After Hurricane Ian, South Florida National Parks and Preserve Openings Continue
South Florida national parks will open additional locations following Hurricane Ian, according to a press release by the National Parks Service (NPS). Visitors should exercise caution because of the potential for unidentified hazards on land and in park waters. Marine waters continue to be open in all locations. Current status is available on each park’s website under Alerts.
moderncampground.com
Winter Bookings Up 10% Across Texas Campgrounds
In a press release, the Texas Association of Campground Owners (TACO) shared that winter bookings have increased 10% versus last year for member campgrounds, RV parks, and resorts. “We have talked to dozens of park owners from central and south Texas and their booking for the winter are up approximately...
moderncampground.com
KOA Balloon Soars High at Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
As it continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary, Kampgrounds of America (KOA) debuts the KOA hot air balloon at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The specially commissioned KOA hot balloon makes its inaugural debut at the balloon festival in New Mexico, joining over 600 balloons representing 22 countries at the festival.
moderncampground.com
Buyer’s Workshop During CONY Expo to Tackle Campground Ownership, Rebranding, and More
Anyone interested in directly owning and operating a campground and RV park may want to consider registering for the buyer’s workshop that will take place during the 2022 Exposition for the Outdoor Hospitality Industry of the Campground Owners of New York (CONY). According to the association’s press release, registration...
