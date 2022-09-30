Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
Support CASA by donation, or volunteering
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks who are interested in learning more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children going through the court system have another chance to learn more about the program at an upcoming informational meeting. In fact, it will be the final informational presentation...
mymixfm.com
United Way looking to strengthen neighborhoods with grant funding
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Strong Neighborhoods Council is making up to $60,000 in mini-grant funding available for neighborhood improvement projects around the valley. The latest batch of funding is the third round of the program. The council’s goal is to...
mymixfm.com
Good Samaritan Hospital drops mask mandate
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Good Samaritan Hospital announced they were updating their mask policy on Tuesday, allowing for optional masking in all of their facilities. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines for healthcare facilities late last month. The hospital will continue to monitor COVID transmission rates in Knox County– if levels rise to moderate or high transmission, the policy will change, according to marketing and public relations director Tiffany Conover.
mymixfm.com
Dancing with the TH Stars already raising $200,000
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars is just days away, fundraising hundreds of thousands of dollars for Chances and Services for Youth. The event will take place Friday, October 7th at 7 p.m. at the Hulman Center. Our Shelby Reilly is one of the 12 stars who will be dancing and has helped fundraise for CASY.
mymixfm.com
Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
mymixfm.com
Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames says a 2019 Honda, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Brazil was attempting to merge into traffic and failed to see the semi. The passenger vehicle sideswiped the semi causing the Honda to spin out, coming to a rest facing east in the westbound lane. The collision caused the semi to go off the north side of I-70 rolling onto the driver’s side and trapping the driver inside.
mymixfm.com
Chrisman ‘explosion’ burns home, sends one to hospital
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An explosion led to a house fire, and caused a resident to be flown to an area hospital Monday afternoon in northern Edgar County. According to Chrisman Police Chief Tom Dolan, the situation remains under investigation, but sometime around 12:45 p.m. a home located at the intersection of N. State Street and East Jefferson Avenue in Chrisman erupted in flames following what is being described as an explosion.
mymixfm.com
Coroner: Three dead in Danville crash
INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two-vehicle crash in Danville killed three people. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the incident happened on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola. Victims include 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall, and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana. Autopsies...
mymixfm.com
‘She was a light’ daughter speaks on mom who died in fatal fire
PARIS, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues into a deadly apartment fire that left 2 dead and 2 hospitalized in Paris, Illinois. According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
mymixfm.com
Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay City woman who claimed she had been shot by her boyfriend. First responders found the 54-year-old woman to have multiple gunshot wounds. She was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where she is listed as being in critical condition.
