mynews13.com
More New York Democrats call for small farm suspension from overtime threshold reduction
Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours are suggesting ways to ease the burden of the coming change on small farmers. They joined a handful of other upstate Democrats on Tuesday to highlight their concerns about state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta...
mynews13.com
Why a minimum wage increase upstate could lead to further hikes
Gas, housing and groceries: The staples of living and working are increasing for workers as inflation continues apace in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers, too, are seeing higher prices affect their bottom lines: Energy and fuel costs are skyrocketing as are the cost of materials and labor. It's...
mynews13.com
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
mynews13.com
2022 New York State Canal Conference wraps up Tuesday in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When it comes to the Erie Canal, few regions in New York have it better than Rochester and Monroe County. The 2022 State Canal Conference opened to waterway professionals, enthusiasts and historians this week at the Strathallan Hotel on East Avenue. The Roc the Riverway initiative...
mynews13.com
Biden to visit Fort Myers Wednesday, meet with Gov. DeSantis
President Joe Biden will travel to southwest Florida on Wednesday to view damage from Hurricane Ian, meet with local people impacted by the storm and receive an update on recovery from federal and state officials, including Republican Governor Ron Desantis. In Fort Myers, DeSantis will give Biden an operational update...
mynews13.com
Wendell business owner weighs in on possibility of downtown social district
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — From Raleigh to Greensboro to Kannapolis, new social districts have been popping up all over the state. The ABC Commission said that, as of Tuesday, 12 North Carolina municipalities have designated social districts where people can walk around certain areas with alcoholic drinks. The town of Wendell is now also considering adding a social district.
mynews13.com
In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
mynews13.com
Upstate educators and researchers applaud Micron's commitment
More chip manufacturing is coming New York. “They’re kind of a commodity to everybody,” said Nathaniel Cady, SUNY Polytechnic Institute Empire Innovation Professor and interim vice president of research. “But they’re literally the latest and greatest technology.”. Chipmaker Micron Technology announced plans Tuesday to build a...
mynews13.com
A firsthand look at the destruction and devastation across Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead so far:...
mynews13.com
Now Hiring: Sendik’s looks to grow team ahead of the holidays
MEQUON, Wis. — With summer over and the holidays not too far off, grocery stores across Wisconsin are looking to hire. That’s especially true for Sendik’s, which has locations all across southeastern Wisconsin. The grocery store chain is looking for people who are passionate about helping customers.
mynews13.com
Orlo Vista locals deal with flood damage
Orlo Vista is one area of Orange County that was hit the hardest during Hurricane Ian. Rising floodwaters forced many out of their homes, leaving them to return to unimaginable damage. What You Need To Know. Hurricane brought feet of flooding to parts of Orange County. A local family in...
mynews13.com
A discussion of Hispanic Heritage Month
National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. As the Hispanic population continues to grow in Florida, we take a look at how state, county and...
mynews13.com
Spectrum/Siena poll: More Floridians support ban on assault weapons
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, likely voters in Florida would support banning “assault-style weapons,” with 50% of respondents saying they supported the policy proposal. Nearly 46% reported they opposed a ban to some degree. When party lines are brought into the consideration, 67% of Republicans...
mynews13.com
Spectrum/Siena poll: Floridians sound off on 'Don't Say Gay Law,' immigration and more
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, Republicans were in favor of transporting immigrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard 87% to 8%, while Democrats were against it 79% to 10%. Interestingly, for NPA or independent voters, the spread was a lot less, only six points in favor. What...
mynews13.com
How to apply for FEMA assistance, SBA disaster loans if you have been affected by Hurricane Ian
Here are three ways to apply for FEMA assistance if you have been affected by Hurricane Ian:. Call 800-621-3362 (For those who use relay services such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA the number for that service) In order to apply for FEMA assistance,...
mynews13.com
Who determines voter eligibility?
November 6th, 2018 – Florida voters passed Amendment 4, 65 to 35. The citizen’s initiative called for the automatic restoration of felon voting rights upon completion of their sentences. June 28, 2019 – Governor Ron DeSantis signs into law Senate Bill 7066, an implementing bill for Amendment 4....
mynews13.com
St. Cloud resident says speeding a problem on Bass Highway
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One St. Cloud resident is working to get drivers to slow down on Bass Highway in Osceola County. Peter Schneider says drivers speed on Bass Highway. Osceola County determined speed bumps weren’t needed after conducting a study. Schneider says the analysis is flawed because...
mynews13.com
East Orange County residents deal with aftermath of unexpected flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — For many in Central Florida, their lives changed overnight due to Hurricane Ian. Where floodwaters have receded, some are now facing the damage left behind. What You Need To Know. Despite not being in a flood zone, Hurricane Ian caused unexpected floods in East Orange...
mynews13.com
Areas of Osceola County under voluntary evacuations as flood waters continue to rise
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Areas in Osceola County are under voluntary evacuation orders as water continues to drain into low-lying neighborhoods. The major areas include Edgewater, Whisler Court, Turtle Creek, Oaktree Point, Chisholm Ridge, Hidden Oaks, Rummel-Rookery, Lake Runny Mead mobile home park, Ashton Place, Oaktree Point, Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines.
