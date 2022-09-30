Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
Dermstore Launches "The Fragrance Shop" Featuring Luxury Fragrances
Dermstore.com has announced the launch of “The Fragrance Shop,” an updated category featuring expanded offerings with new and existing brands. Dermstore provides an assortment of beauty and skin care products. The launch took place at an immersive and educational event in New York City, which included a panel...
gcimagazine.com
Atelier by Voyant Beauty Launches as Growth Partner for Indie Beauty Brands
Atelier by Voyant Beauty has launched as a formulation and manufacturing growth partner dedicated to servicing and accelerating fast-growth indie beauty brands. Lorne Lucree, chief innovation officer of Voyant Beauty, is leading the efforts. Atelier's new service and development experience is a result of more than 50 hours of one-on-one...
gcimagazine.com
Johnson & Johnson Names Consumer Health Company Kenvue
Johnson & Johnson has announced that the new consumer health company has been named Kenvue. Kenvue (pronounced ken·view), is inspired by two powerful ideas: “ken” meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue,” referencing sight. Kenvue’s purpose, "Realize the extraordinary power of...
gcimagazine.com
SGD Pharma Showcasing Constellations Collection at Luxe Pack Monaco
SGD Pharma is set to showcase its glass products and packaging decoration services, tailored for the cosmetics and beauty industry, at Luxe Pack Monaco taking place October 3-5 2022. SGD Pharma will be showcasing its Constellations collection of glass cosmetic packaging at the show. Constellations is globally available to brands...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"I Don’t Need It To Be 'Elevated,' Thank You Very Much": People Are Sharing Foods That Have Become A Little Too Trendy (And Are All The Worse For It)
"Restaurants go so overboard with the extras now that it's almost impossible to find the normal version."
gcimagazine.com
Fragrance Creators Establishes Collab with California to Advance Ingredient Transparency
Fragrance Creators announced a "next phase collaboration" with California regulators designed to ensure accurate implementation of the state’s cosmetics fragrance ingredient communication requirements. The mission of the collaboration is to support industry compliance and advance consumer education and understanding of fragrance in cosmetic and personal care products. During a...
gcimagazine.com
Northwind Skin Care Brand Debuts with Custom Medical Treatments
Northwind, a skin care brand formulated by Swedish dermatologists, has debuted with custom medical treatments for eczema, psoriasis and dry skin. Previously: Herbar, Adaptogenic Skin Care Brand, Launches. Products in the collection include:. Daily Body Moisturizer: A clinically tested emollient for dry and sensitive skin. Ketoconazole 2% Shampoo: A high-potency...
Comments / 0