Reebok and Cardi B have teamed up once again to create a collection of sneakers and apparel that lives up to Cardi’s contagious energy. Entitled “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy,” the collab announced today is inspired by Cardi’s unmatched enthusiasm. This two-part capsule features a color palette reflecting some of the most vibrant crystals on Earth. Pieces in the line extrude the dynamic glow of the crystals and amplify its energizing effects through a variety of textures and materials. The first part of this collection, launching in mid-October will introduce two new footwear silhouettes called the Club C Cardi V2 that retails at...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO