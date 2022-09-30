ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Npd#American#The Benchmarking Companyc
Footwear News

Cardi B’s New Colorful Reebok Sneaker Collection Delivers Vibrant Crystal Energy & Dynamic Glow

Reebok and Cardi B have teamed up once again to create a collection of sneakers and apparel that lives up to Cardi’s contagious energy. Entitled “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy,” the collab announced today is inspired by Cardi’s unmatched enthusiasm. This two-part capsule features a color palette reflecting some of the most vibrant crystals on Earth. Pieces in the line extrude the dynamic glow of the crystals and amplify its energizing effects through a variety of textures and materials. The first part of this collection, launching in mid-October will introduce two new footwear silhouettes called the Club C Cardi V2 that retails at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
gcimagazine.com

Atelier by Voyant Beauty Launches as Growth Partner for Indie Beauty Brands

Atelier by Voyant Beauty has launched as a formulation and manufacturing growth partner dedicated to servicing and accelerating fast-growth indie beauty brands. Lorne Lucree, chief innovation officer of Voyant Beauty, is leading the efforts. Atelier's new service and development experience is a result of more than 50 hours of one-on-one...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
gcimagazine.com

Univar Solutions: Accelerating Brand Development & Growth

Both established and up-and-coming beauty brands want to launch new, unique, on-trend products quickly to stay aligned with consumer demand. However, in the age of supply chain disruptions and complex product innovation, many struggle to succeed. Fortunately, there are brand development solutions within reach. A challenging innovation climate. Tom Flatley,...
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Couple Caters Entire Wedding Feast from Costco for $800, Internet Blown Away

Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
RELATIONSHIPS
gcimagazine.com

Dermstore Launches "The Fragrance Shop" Featuring Luxury Fragrances

Dermstore.com has announced the launch of “The Fragrance Shop,” an updated category featuring expanded offerings with new and existing brands. Dermstore provides an assortment of beauty and skin care products. The launch took place at an immersive and educational event in New York City, which included a panel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boldsky.com

Amazon Great Indian Festival: A Shade For Every Occasion! Up To 50% Off On Lip Colours

Ladies and gents, take out your wallets - Amazon Great Indian Festival got up to 50% off on lip colours. Lipstick is always a go-to, whether for a quick fix or a more detailed party look. It instantly transforms your face from drab to diva. Putting on a shade of the deepest reds is sure enough to boost your confidence through the roof. So what are you waiting for? Head to Amazon and get all your favourites - on sale!
MAKEUP
ohmymag.co.uk

Save money on groceries and eat healthy by following these easy tips

While all of us are looking for ways to cut corners with food prices soaring, cutting down on expenses beyond a point is not always feasible. But there are always ways for us to rethink how we spend our grocery budget in order to optimise what we buy and use things in the most efficient manner tosave both money and effort.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Footwear News

Scarosso Releases Second Nick Wooster Collab as the Italian Footwear Brand Looks to Grow in the US

Scarosso has released its second collaboration with men’s style tastemaker Nick Wooster. First launched last year with an updated take on the Chelsea boot, Wooster’s newest capsule with the Italian footwear brand adds his twist to a loafer and derby style. The Nick Wooster x Scarosso Derby revises the classic silhouette with bold volumes and a chunky rubber lug sole, the same used for the collaboration’s Chelsea boots. The loafer, on the other hand, is done in black calf skin leather as well as in blue or brown suede with a matching sole. According to Scarosso, drop two explores new materials that come...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
gcimagazine.com

Report: Shopbop Beauty Launches

Shopbop Beauty has launched, which features a vetted selection of brands in skin care, makeup, hair care and beauty tools, according to Glamour.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy