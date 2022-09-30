ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot in stomach outside Burke High School

WCVB reports one student is charged with shooting another on school grounds around 9:30 a.m. The shooting was less than a month after a student was stabbed at the Dorchester school. Boston Police report the suspect, 17 and so not old enough to be named, was charged with being delinquent...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man shot to death on Westville Street in Dorchester

Boston Police report a man was shot outside 38 Westville St. in Dorchester around 12:40 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Stanley Staco reports about 12 shots were fired in an apparent drive-by and that a second man was grazed by one of the bullets.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man shot in Cambridge's Central Square

Cambridge Police report finding a man with gunshot injuries on School Street early this morning, although based on where they found shell casings, he might have been shot about a half mile away on Massachusetts Avenue. Police report receiving calls about gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and found three spent shells...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
universalhub.com

Chinatown's Hudson Street could get new restaurant, apartments

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans to replace a vacant lot at 12-12A Hudson St. with a new six-story building that would have a two-level restaurant and four one-bedroom apartments above it. Victoria Wong's proposed building would go next to the old Ginza restaurant, where a new hot-pot...
BOSTON, MA

