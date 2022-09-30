Read full article on original website
Acceldata Partners with Snowflake
Acceldata’s data observability cloud, powered by Snowflake, delivers increased insights into spend forecasting and quality of data. Acceldata, the market leader in enterprise data observability for the modern data stack, today announced their Data Observability Cloud is now Powered by Snowflake. This expansion of Acceldata’s partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, aims to provide joint customers with improved visibility and reliability into monitoring and analyzing performance and configuration of modern data environments.
Empire Screen Printing Enriches Customers’ Brands
Companies across a range of markets enhance their brand with Empire’s leading products. Onalaska, WI: Empire Screen Printing, a leading manufacturer of screen-printed products, places building its customers’ brands at the heart of its mission. It achieves this by creating custom products that help define each customer’s identity, with a constant focus on listening to customer feedback and conducting sustainable, environmentally-safe production methods.
Understanding the Tech: Do You Have the Right PPE?
The manufacturing industry is ever-changing, so how do you decide what innovative tools and PPE are best suited for your team?. PPE is necessary across all industries and can include protective eyewear, earwear, proper worksite clothing and sanitization measures, and more. In a world of content and information overload, it can be difficult to identify the safety products best suited for your team. Industry professionals must make a number of considerations regarding safety products, including but not limited to functionality, comfort, convenience, and price point.
MFG Day 2022 Is Almost Here!
This Friday, Oct. 7, manufacturers across the country will open their doors in an epic celebration of manufacturing in America. Students, parents, teachers, local leaders and many others will be welcomed into factories, technical schools and similar venues to see what modern manufacturing is really about. What it is: Led...
Violet PR Ranked a Top 100 Agency by PRNEWS
MONTCLAIR, N.J. – Violet PR, an award-winning boutique public relations firm based in Montclair, New Jersey, announced today that it was named to the Agency Elite Top 100 list by PRNEWS. This coveted list highlights the 100 most innovative public relations and communications firms in the U.S. based on exceptional client work, core capabilities and industry thought leadership.
Strategic Education Can Drive Our Workforce of Tomorrow
Challenge: Market conditions make it tough to hire and retain qualified staff Solution: Introduce strategically aligned workforce education. There are currently hundreds of thousands of unfilled manufacturing jobs in the U.S. The 2021 Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute Manufacturing Talent study predicts this number will grow to 2.1 million by 2030. And manufacturing executives surveyed believe that finding the right talent is now 36% harder than it was in 2018.
Graphene Nanotubes Offer an Advanced Set of Properties
Nanotube-enhanced electrically conductive PPS for battery packs has been developed by Genius of China together with OCSiAl. Graphene nanotubes make it possible to preserve high thermal and chemical resistance together with stable electrical conductivity. Nanotube-enhanced electrically conductive PPS for battery packs perfectly complies with Li-ion battery pack system standards. Manufacturers...
Victaulic® Acquires Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corp.
EASTON, PA – On September 9, 2022, Victaulic, the world’s leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection and flow control solutions, acquired the business assets of Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corporation (TMF). The acquisition supports the company’s growth in the infrastructure market and increases its capacity for large-diameter piping solutions.
ITS Logistics Expands in US to 3 Million Square Feet
ITS Logistics can now distribute to 95% of US population within two days. ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the development of its Dallas-Fort Worth location, which will increase their total US distribution space to more than 3 million square feet. The facility, which broke ground in August, will include 1,045,889 square feet in the Northpoint Development Intermodal Logistics Center with a total investment of $100M+ in the region.
H2 Clipper’s Structural Design Patent
H2 Clipper’s latest patent improves structure and functionality of Pipeline-in-the-Sky™ hydrogen-powered airships; adds UAV applications. Santa Barbara, CA – H2 Clipper, Inc., an aerospace and alternative energy company developing uniquely capable hydrogen-powered airships and end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announces it was granted US Patent 11,396,356 B2 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent, entitled “Method and Apparatus for Lighter-Than-Air Airship with Improved Structure and Delivery System,” incorporates an improved structural design for operating H2 Clipper’s Pipeline-in-the-Sky™ hydrogen-powered airships. Specifically, the patent addresses autonomous and remotely piloted operation.
Newcomb Spring Corp. Announces CEO Retirement
Newcomb Spring Corp. announces the retirement of G. Donald Jacobson, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board. Alpharetta, GA – Newcomb Spring Corp., a worldwide supplier of custom manufactured springs, wire forms and metal stampings, announces the retirement of G. Donald Jacobson, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board.
