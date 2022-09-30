Read full article on original website
Pokemon Go Raids October 2022
Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Stinkbug Part
The Stinkbug Part and Stinkbug Gas Sack are resources found in Grounded. You can only get these parts by killing a specific bug in-game. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Skinkbug Parts and Gas Sacks, with information on where to find them, what you can craft with them, and more.
Red Ant Part
Red Ant Parts are a common resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Parts, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
Map and Location Guides
Need help locating a particular cooking ingredient or foraging material in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Our location guides will help you navigate every region and location that Dreamlight Valley has to offer, along with detailing all essential foraging materials, ingredients, fish, gems, and critters that can be found in each area.
Harvested Items
Star Crystal A crystal with a star-like shine. Earns you money when shipped. Mine. Hard Stone A very hard rock often used in construction. Mine. Copper Ore The raw material for making copper. Comes in handy when smithing weapons. Mine. Higan Canyon. Monolite Fragment A fragment of Monolite crystal. It...
Ladybug Part
The Ladybug Part is a resources found in Grounded. You can only get these parts by killing a specific bug in-game. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Ladybug Parts, with information on where to find them, what you can craft with them, and more. Are...
Drill Knight's Castle
While Shovel Knight Dig's procedurally-generated journey will send you through different worlds depending on your run, all roads ultimately end at Drill Knight's Castle. Before you can get to the final showdown with Drill Knight, you'll first need to survive the challenges presented by his Castle. In this guide, you'll...
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
New Game Plus
New Game Plus was added to Ghost of Tsushima in the 1.10 patch on October 16th 202, allowing players to replay the game with all of the Gear, Techniques and Vanity Items from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game Plus playthrough.
Black Ant Armor
This page features information about the Black Ant Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ant Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Moth Armor
This page features information about the Moth Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Moth Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Grub Sludge
Grub Goop is a common resource in Grounded. The only way to get it is by killing a specific bug in-game. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Grub Hide, with information on how to find it, what you can craft with it, and more. Are...
Horizon Zero Dawn Does NOT Need a Remake - Beyond 770
Beyond and hello! This week’s episode of IGN’s PlayStation podcast covers the controversial reports that 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn could in fact be receiving the remaster, or even remake, treatment. So ride along with Mark Medina, Alex Stedman, and Matt Kim as we go over these rumors and try to make sense of it all. Is it corporate greed? Or is it movie and TV show related? You’ll have to watch to find out! (but…yes, probably to both)
Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier
After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
Aussie Deals: $350 off an Assassin's Creed Mega Bundle, Cheap Joy-Cons, Discounted Consoles and More!
I've got quite the eclectic list of bargains for you today. Let's highlight some of the better ones. Now is the time to think about replacing any drift-happy Joy-cons or to scoop up 7 free* games with an Amazon Prime membership. It's also a fine day to be leaping into a bunch of Assassin's Creed bundles. You might also want to acquire the all-time Fallout 4 GOTY and give Monster Hunter 2 a shot. All those tasty deals and more await you sub-level...
Modern Warfare II Preorder Bonuses, Vault Edition and More Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the most ambitious project of Activision to date, is all set to release this month on October 28, 2022. Before the game releases, the developers have already held 2 beta weekends to let the players experience the title before release and also to iron out any bugs or issues plaguing the game. Call of Duty has come out and outlined the changes that will be made to the game post beta.
High on Life: 12 Minutes of Zephyr Paradise Gameplay – IGN First
Our October IGN First "cover story" is with High on Life, the upcoming Xbox and PC comedy first-person shooter from Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and his Squanch Games development studio. To kick things off, we sat down with executive producer Matty Studivan and chief design officer Erich Meyr and roamed around the previously unseen Zephyr Paradise biome.
