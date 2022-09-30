ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 14

Kendra Smith
4d ago

Thier had 2 be some other signs that he was abusive,or maybe she ingnored them or she was in denial...U need to leave him!!!

Reply(1)
4
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Mother desperate for arrest in son’s shooting death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly six months ago, a 16-year-old was shot and killed on South Deshon Road in DeKalb County. His mother is still in agony--not just because she buried her son, but also because no one was held responsible for it. Stephanie Hunter said she has a message...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood. On Oct. 1st, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Ellenwood, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Ellenwood, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Convicted of Gunning Down His Girlfriend’s Ride-Share Driver Learns His Fate

A 27-year-old man in Georgia will spend the rest of his life behind bars for shooting and killing his girlfriend’s ride-share driver in a jealous rage. Senior Dekalb County Superior Court Judge David Irwin on Thursday ordered De’monte Lamara Anderson to serve a sentence of life in prison plus five years for fatally shooting 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts, whom Anderson mistakenly believed was having an affair with his girlfriend, authorities announced Monday.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#911#Police Lights#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Suspect holds postal carrier at gunpoint, tries to steal master mailbox key

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The 36-year-old carrier told the NCSO the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded the key. But when the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
COVINGTON, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia man stabbed allegedly by woman he met on a dating app

ATLANTA — A Georgia man was stabbed allegedly by a woman he met on a dating app. According to WSB-TV, police officers were called to a man’s apartment complex near Atlanta around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The man told the officers that he met a woman recently on a dating app and she had allegedly demanded he send her money. She then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Arrest made in Athens weekend murder

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy