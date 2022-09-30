Read full article on original website
Kendra Smith
4d ago
Thier had 2 be some other signs that he was abusive,or maybe she ingnored them or she was in denial...U need to leave him!!!
Reply(1)
4
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Mother desperate for arrest in son’s shooting death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly six months ago, a 16-year-old was shot and killed on South Deshon Road in DeKalb County. His mother is still in agony--not just because she buried her son, but also because no one was held responsible for it. Stephanie Hunter said she has a message...
Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood. On Oct. 1st, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett County woman fights for chance at freedom, 24 years after killing her abuser
Latoya Dickson was sentenced to life in prison in 1999 after killing her abuser. She has been denied bond six times and her case is up for review again.
WMAZ
Henry County authorities say home invasion, carjacking, police chase end with 2 in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after they attacked someone inside a Henry County home, stole the victim's car, led officers on a chase and then tried to run from authorities, police said. Henry County Police were called to a home around 1:45 p.m. in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County woman charged with strangling 78-year-old relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is charged with murdering a relative who police believe could be her own mother. According to the arrest warrant, Gretchen Fortney is accused of hitting 78-year-old Martha Fortney with an unknown object or objects and strangling her to death. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Convicted of Gunning Down His Girlfriend’s Ride-Share Driver Learns His Fate
A 27-year-old man in Georgia will spend the rest of his life behind bars for shooting and killing his girlfriend’s ride-share driver in a jealous rage. Senior Dekalb County Superior Court Judge David Irwin on Thursday ordered De’monte Lamara Anderson to serve a sentence of life in prison plus five years for fatally shooting 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts, whom Anderson mistakenly believed was having an affair with his girlfriend, authorities announced Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman assaulted and robbed while walking dog
A Newton County woman was attacked on a trail while she was walking her dog, according to police. It was an attack that came out of nowhere, the woman told police she was ambushed.
A 31-year-old woman was killed in her Roswell apartment. The suspect is also believed to be dead
ROSWELL — A 31-year-old Roswell woman was found dead in her apartment Sunday night. The suspect in the fatal stabbing is believed to have stepped in front of a semi-truck on I-285. Roswell 911 received a call about an injured person at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man playing basketball in ski mask kills 17-year-old during game in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows the moments just after a Gwinnett County teen was shot and killed as neighbors who heard the gunshots ran to his aid. Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
WMAZ
Hall County woman arrested after attacking ex-boyfriend with meat cleaver, deputies say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman is in the Hall County jail Monday after deputies said she attacked her ex-boyfriend with a meat cleaver. Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators were called to a home along Butterworth Lane Sunday evening after the assault. They said the 28-year-old woman argued with the...
Argument leads to deadly shooting at DeKalb apartments, police say
A man was shot and killed Sunday at a DeKalb County apartment complex after he was seen arguing with someone in a vehicle, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Hit-and-run survivor wants driver responsible arrested, charged
DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital late last month. The motorcyclist survived and wants the driver responsible to be arrested and charged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cobb woman accused of impersonating federal agent, attorney says the incident is a misunderstanding
A woman is accused of impersonating a federal agent, but her attorney told Channel 2 Action News she’s innocent. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the woman accused of impersonating a federal agent and her attorney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Atlanta man stabbed by woman he met on dating app, police say
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering from being stabbed by a woman he says he met on a dating app, according to police. Officers were called to the man’s Monroe Drive NE apartment complex around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Suspect holds postal carrier at gunpoint, tries to steal master mailbox key
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The 36-year-old carrier told the NCSO the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded the key. But when the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
Police: Cobb County woman arrested for strangling relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is behind bars after she murdered a relative by strangling, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department. The incident, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, occurred on Loch Highland Pass in Roswell, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
52-year-old man shot and killed in Athens-Clarke County, police are investigating
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the death of a 52-year-old man. On Sunday, officers were called out to the 100 block of Fairview Street about a shooting at 3:35 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got to...
Georgia man stabbed allegedly by woman he met on a dating app
ATLANTA — A Georgia man was stabbed allegedly by a woman he met on a dating app. According to WSB-TV, police officers were called to a man’s apartment complex near Atlanta around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The man told the officers that he met a woman recently on a dating app and she had allegedly demanded he send her money. She then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
Arrest made in Athens weekend murder
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Police: 17-year-old killed in shooting on Gwinnett County basketball court
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot on a basketball court in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County police said when they arrived to the basketball court on Mariray Court Sunday around 4 p.m., the teen was already dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Comments / 14