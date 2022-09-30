ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Inside Nova

Fewer Fairfax residents employed in new jobs data

It may be a seasonable blip or the portent of something more significant, but 7,000 fewer Fairfax County residents were recorded as having jobs in August compared to a month before. As a result, the county’s jobless rate ticked up two-tenths of a percentage point, part of a general, if...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Vienna multi-housing proposal receives (mostly) positive reviews

While disagreeing over how many residential units and how much green space are desirable at a proposed multi-family project at 127-133 Park St., N.E., the Vienna Planning Commission on Sept. 28 recommended that the Vienna Town Council approve the applicant’s rezoning request. BFR Construction is seeking to construct 28...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Police investigate bank robbery on Sudley Road in Manassas

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing around 11 a.m., Prince William County police said on Twitter. Expect heavy police presence and avoid the area if...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington Republicans mostly against Missing Middle housing proposal

Not a particular surprise here: Arlington’s Republican faithful are largely, but far from unanimously, opposed to the county government’s planned elimination of single-family zoning known colloquially as Missing Middle. A survey of Arlington County Republican Committee members conducted online in September found 60 percent “strongly oppose” the zoning...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fund-raising ornaments to look at beauty of Great Falls

The Great Falls Citizens Association and The Arts of Great Falls have teamed up to offer signature ornaments of Great Falls as a fund-raiser. The first ornament, in what organizers plan to be an annual series that highlights the community’s unique features, depicts “Great Falls of the Potomac,” a watercolor painting by local artist Begoña Morton.
GREAT FALLS, VA
Inside Nova

Prognosticator expects so-so voter turnout in Arlington

By the time Election Day is over, one prognosticator believes just under half of the Arlington electorate will have cast ballots. Former county treasurer Frank O’Leary on Sept. 29 issued his first turnout prediction of the season. “My bet is that between 74,000 and 78,000 of the approximately 155,000...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington GOP still in recruitment phase for prospective Electoral Board members

The Arlington County Republican Committee continues to accept self-nominations for those interested in becoming a member of the Arlington Electoral Board. The election of Republican Glenn Youngkin to the governorship means that all 130-plus local electoral boards across Virginia will be switching from two Democrats and one Republican (as they have been for the past eight years) to two Republicans and one Democrat.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Many records set during Senior Olympics competition

Many records, listed below, were set during the recently-completed 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics. Diving: 1-meter age 50-54, Thomas Blakeman of Falls Church. Diving: 3-meter 70-74, Carol Mackela of Springfield. ERG rowing: 60-64 women, Karen Keith of Gainesville; 55-59 men, John Armstrong of Centreville; 65-69 men, Marshall Keith of Gainesville;...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Inside Nova

Fredericksburg SPCA to take in 22 dogs from hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico

The Fredericksburg SPCA will receive 22 dogs from Puerto Rico this week as aid in response to Hurricane Fiona. In partnership with the national nonprofit Petco Love, the SPCA will be onsite at Richmond International Airport Wednesday to welcome a Wings of Rescue flight from Save a Sato, Petco Love said in a Monday news release.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

McLean Project for the Arts turns spotlight on educator-artists in new exhibition

If variety is the spice of life, the latest exhibit at McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is the artistic equivalent of a pot of extra-hot chili. “Continuum: Artists Teaching Artists” features everything from paintings, paper sculptures, cast-glass creations and linoleum-cut prints to clay figures of animals, stop-motion video and an intricately patterned cut-paper wall hanging mirrored by a similar design in sand on the floor.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Air attack not enough for McLean, Oakton

The McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars each amassed significant passing totals, but that was not enough as the high-school football teams lost in lopsided decisions in Sept. 30 games. McLean remained winless, falling to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the Liberty District, with a 38-13 road loss to the Yorktown...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Yorktown wins big; Wakefield, O'Connell lose

The three high-school football games involving Arlington County teams this past weekend resulted in blowout scores – one in favor of the Yorktown Patriots, with the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Wakefield Warriors on the losing end. The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-3, 2-0) had a bye week and did not...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

