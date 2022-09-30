Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
Related
myfoxzone.com
Texas gubernatorial debate by the numbers: Who talked longer? The answer might surprise you
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke came together for the first, and probably only, Texas gubernatorial debate Friday in the Rio Grande Valley. Several Twitter users claimed one candidate had been given more time to answer questions than the other, but after re-listening to...
myfoxzone.com
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
myfoxzone.com
Texas Rangers helping to investigate what happened to missing Bandera County residents
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in a South Texas community where multiple people were reported missing in recent months say state-level law enforcement is now assisting with some of those investigations. According to Matt King, chief deputy with the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers are looking into the...
myfoxzone.com
Former Secret Service agent announced as new TEA chief of school safety and security
TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the new chief of school safety and security within the Texas Education Agency. The title was given to John P. Scott, a former assistant special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. Scott started his new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfoxzone.com
'An outright celebration' | North Texas organization hosts Texas Trans Pride event in Dallas
DALLAS — "Spread love, not hate." Those words came from drag performer Vegas Van Cartier as she wrapped up her show in the Rose Room at Dallas' Station 4 nightclub. The stage was blooming with trans-identifying Texas drag stars, including Van Cartier (from Austin), Alexander the Great (Austin), Adriana LaRue (Houston), and Ruby Diamond (Dallas).
myfoxzone.com
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 58
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
myfoxzone.com
Water-damaged cars: What to know and insurance claims
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Many vehicles have been impacted by the high waters Hurricane Ian brought in as a Category 4 hurricane. Floods were seen across the state from Fort Myers to Kissimmee. Florida is one of the states with the most flood-damaged vehicles on the road as of...
Comments / 0