Ranking the Best Rappers Over 40. Plus: Freddie Gibbs.
This week, Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles sit down to discuss the most seasoned rap veterans still in the game in their “Top 10 Best Rappers Over 40” list (29:40). Later in the show, Charles is joined by Freddie Gibbs to discuss his new album, $oul $old $eparately (1:07:54).
Everything You Need to Know About Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season
Week 4 brought a Double Doink in London, a Patrick Mahomes master class, and a first loss of the 2022 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins—leaving the Philadelphia Eagles as the only unbeaten team in the league. Can the fireworks continue in the Monday Night Football clash between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers? The Ringer will bring you up to speed on Week 4’s main story lines before the all-NFC West matchup concludes the latest round of games. Follow along below:
What’s Going on With NFL Offenses?
Through four games this NFL season, the Detroit Lions are the league’s highest-scoring team. Now, I could point out that they’re 1-3 after a 48-45 home loss to the Seahawks and have surrendered more points than all but 16 teams in league history through the first month of the season, but Dan Campbell wouldn’t want us to dwell on the negatives. The Lions are the NFL’s most consistent scoring machine at the moment, putting up at least 24 points in each of their games, and they haven’t done it by landing a franchise quarterback, or loading up with talented pass catchers, or finding the next play-calling genius. They did it by building the NFL’s most complex run game.
Industry Summit Thoughts, NFL Roundup, and Sorare Giveaway
Mike and Jesse record from Vegas at the Industry Summit and share their thoughts and experiences from the event thus far (1:00). Then, they review the week that was in the NFL (15:00) and share an exciting new contest they’re running in collaboration with Sorare (22:00). Hosts: Mike Gioseffi...
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Eagles Soar into the Top Five
Entering Week 5 as the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have finally climbed into the top five of The Ringer’s weekly NFL power rankings. No offense in the NFL has a higher floor right now, and quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to get better every single week. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers are both clinging to top-10 spots after improving to 2-2 with much-needed wins in Week 4. But the top two spots remain unchanged: the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the league’s only powerhouses through four weeks. Featuring the two best quarterbacks in football right now, Buffalo and Kansas City entered the season at no. 1 and no. 2, respectively, and haven’t budged.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets for Week 5
(01:36) - RB Targets. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
Chiefs Not Missing Tyreek Hill, Jalen Hurts Fixing His Flaws, Plus the Ravens’ Analytics Debate With Trent Dilfer
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ dominant win over the Buccaneers, the Bills’ three-point win over the Ravens, Jaguars-Eagles, the Panthers’ QB problem resurfacing, and more (0:46). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer about the what it’s like when a QB and a play-caller are in sync the way Patrick Mahomes was with the Chiefs coaches vs. the Buccaneers, Ravens HC Jim Harbaugh’s decision to forgo the field goal attempt on fourth down in their loss to the Bills, whether the Eagles are the best team in the NFL, the three most important qualities in a QB, rookie QBs Bailey Zappe and Kenny Pickett, and more (13:08). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (47:51).
49ers-Rams Preview and a Look Ahead to Week 5
JJ and Raheem open by recapping the Week 4 slate and follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Rams and 49ers and making their picks.
Eagles-Jaguars Postgame Reaction: The Only Undefeated Team Left in the NFL
After trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles came back to defeat the Jags 29-21 and remain undefeated at 4-0. The Eagles ran for 213 yards against the Jags’ no. 1 run defense and had a total of five takeaways, including Haason Reddick’s game-sealing strip sack late in the fourth quarter. We’ve now seen this team face some real adversity, so what will it take for Philly to lose a game, and how will facing adversity now help the Eagles later on during a potential deep playoff run? Sheil and Ben break it all down.
Daniel Jones on the 3-1 Start and Facing the Packers in London
(0:56) — GIANTS: The Giants take their 3-1 record across the pond and anticipate a rough part of their schedule starting with the Green Bay Packers. (1:32) — JETS: The Jets have an opportunity to get a division win this weekend against the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins. (2:19) —...
Is It Time to Give ‘Abbott Elementary’ the Belt?
Chris and Andy ask if Abbott Elementary may be the best show on TV right now (1:00). Then they debate whether or not it is possible to watch House of the Dragon as a casual fan (13:34) before talking about the newest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (39:54) and the latest episode of Atlanta (44:45).
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Reactions
It’s the world’s worst funeral on this week’s House of the Dragon, and Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Joanna Robinson are here to give you all their instant reactions to this brand-new episode!. Hosts: Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin. Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman. Additional Production...
Week 4 Winners, Losers, and Awards (and DK Turns 40)
We recap Week 4 by giving out awards for the biggest winners of the weekend, Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh, Kyle Pitts’s disappointing year, the wave of terrible offenses this year, and more, before we induct the next player into our 2022 Fantasy Burn Book. We finish the show by celebrating Danny Kelly’s 40th birthday.
